Los secretos que debes conocer para lucir increíble con botas 'over the knee' si eres una mujer de 30 o más
Lucirás imponente y a la moda.
Cuando llegas a los 30 años llegas al mejor momento para lucir los atuendos más hermosos y favorecedores, pues una edad en la que tenemos cada uno de nuestros gustos absolutamente claros, por eso aquí te presentamos los tips que debes seguir para lucir botas over the knee.
Son imponentes y llamativas, las botas que van por encima de la rodilla proporcionan un estilo que proyecta seguridad y empoderamiento, de modo que no debes temer a usar este calzado.
Aunque muchas podrían pensar que estas botas solo son para algunas mujeres, la verdad es que existen tantos estilos y formas de usarlas que se pueden adaptar a cualquier personalidad.
Atuendos con botas cowboy para lucir increíble en la temporada otoño-invierno
Lucirás hermosa y a la moda.
De esta manera, lo único que debes hacer es seleccionar las botas que más se adapten a tu forma de vestir y combinarlas con las prendas acertadas. Así te sentirás hermosa y cómoda.
Si te cuenta imaginar un outfit con unas over the knee, no hay nada de qué preocuparse, aquí te dejaremos algunas ideas y tips que puedes tomar y adaptar a tus propios gustos.
Algunas formas de llevar botas over the kee
En colores básicos
Si eres una chica que prefiere el estilo clásico, elige botas en colores como el negro, marrón o nude. Pueden combinarse con diversas piezas formales o casuales.
Con pliegues
Para darle movimiento y textura a tu outfit, existen las botas con pliegues. Estas no quedan completamente ajustadas a las piernas, de modo que se verán un poco anchas y elegantes.
Con vaqueros
Las puedes llevar con un pantalón de mezclilla si quieres lograr un look informal, pero con mucha personalidad.
Con prendas oversize
Para lograr un estilo más chic, las prendas oversize que suelen cubrir parte de nuestras piernas complementas de forma perfecta este tipo de botas.
Con minifaldas
Es el estilo clásico y nunca pasará de moda. Lleva estas botas con tus faldas o shorts favoritos y lucirán increíbles
