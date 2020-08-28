Los tips que debes seguir para lucir un blazer antiguo y verte a la moda
Lucirás increíble con una pieza clásica.
Los blazers siempre han sido piezas que aportan elegancia y formalidad a los atuendos femeninos. En épocas anteriores, este tipo de prendas eran utilizadas únicamente en oficinas o eventos laborales, sin embargo, en la actualidad, un blazer puede ser la clave de un atuendo auténtico y a la moda.
Una de las grandes ventajas de que nuestras madres o abuela guardaran antiguas vestimentas es que podemos encontrar elementos que hoy valen oro al momento de armar un outfit, por eso, si en tu hogar conservas ese viejo blazer, es hora de darle un gran valor.
Lo fantástico de esta prenda es que es verdaderamente versátil, puedes usarlo tanto para looks formales como informales, solo debes cuidar con cuáles prendas las combinas y el resultado será ideal.
Estas son algunas opciones para combinar un blazer antiguo
Vaqueros para un look casual
Para esos días de compromisos casuales, puedes mezclar piezas básicas como una t-shirt, tenis, vaqueros y blazer. Esto será suficiente para lucir arreglada sin ser demasiado formal.
View this post on Instagram
So excited for all the blazers to wear this fall! I feel like I would love to have a blue one and a lighter beige one to my collection! Wich colour on a blazer is your favourite? . . . . . . . . . . . . #scandistyle #scandichic #capsulecloset #capsulewardrobe #outfitrepeater #wearyourwardrobe #minimalistwardrobe #sustainablefashion #casualchic #mystylediary #discoverunder2k #minimaliststyle #parisianstyle #mystyledaily #parisianchic #minimalistfashion #minimalstyle #cleanstyle #falloutfitideas #minimalstreetstyle #effortlesschic #casualchicstyle #basicoutfit #basiclook #basicstyle #neutralshades #autumnlooks #blazeroutfit
Con crop top para un estilo chic
Sin lo que deseas es que tu estilo sea un poco más atrevido y sirva para un almuerzo casual con amigas, puedes ser más arriesgada y mostrar un poco de piel con un crop top. El contraste denotará riesgo y seguridad.
Con shorts
Para un estilo mucho más urbano, pero con ese toque de elegancia que brinda equilibrio, la combinación con un short clásico y en un tono nude, dará una impresión informal, pero delicada.
View this post on Instagram
💫WHAT GOES AROUND, COMES AROUND💫 if there’s a new trend you love, chances are you can find it at your local thrift store from the last time it was trending! love this gingham blazer? madewell has a very similar one they were selling for over $100 and i had my eye on it for months. if there’s two things i love, it’s gingham and blazers! i spotted this one that i’m wearing on a recent (masked + sanitized) thrift trip and immediately knew it was coming home with me. i’m lucky and privileged to be able to thrift items like this off the rack in my size — not everyone has that luxury. secondhand shopping isn’t a solve-it-all solution, but it is one of the ways i personally shop more sustainably. another way? by adding pieces to my closet that can be worn in different season and for different occasions. i already know i’m going to get a ton of wear out of this blazer in future falls and winters, but also knew i could make it work for the current season. it’s going to be a great piece to have when i’m back in the office, but it’s a fun way to dress up a casual outfit too. buying clothing with versatility and longevity in mind, whether secondhand, ethically-made, or even fast fashion (i totally have zara pants and h&m sweaters i’ve worn for 5+ years) is an important way you can shop sustainably at any size. what’s your favorite trendy item you’ve thrifted in years past? 👡💕
Estos son los vestidos casuales que le van perfecto a mujeres mayores de 30 años
Te sentirás cómoda y a la moda.
Con pantalón clásico para un día de formalidad
No le temas a los pantalones clásicos como un dúo ideal con el blazer. Si lo combinas con un crop top y un cinturón que aporte color será perfecto para no perder el estilo. Añade además, accesorios para tener algo de brillo.