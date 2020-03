Kate Middleton y Jennifer Lopez llevan atuendos similares con el color de la temporada

View this post on Instagram

•3rd March 2020• The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive in Ireland for a 3-day tour of the country which aims to highlight the strong links between 🇬🇧 and 🇨🇮. They were welcome by President Michael D. Higgins, his wife Sabina, and their very cute dog Brod at Áras an Uachtaráin (home of the President of Ireland). After sitting down for a chat, they walked the grounds to go to the Peace Bell, which The Duke and Duchess rang. The Bell symbolises peace and reconciliation. — I fell asleep while waiting for them to touchdown in Ireland, hence the late post. It’s hard because I’m in a timezone more than 10 hours ahead. However, it’s quite nice to wake up to so many gorgeous photos of our Duke and Duchess! 😍 I will try my best to keep up to date with all their engagements in this tour. 🤞🏻 #theroyaldiary #royalvisitireland