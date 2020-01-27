El look de falda plisada y tacones bajos con el que Kate Middleton reapareció en su proyecto más importante
Así expuso una de sus grandes pasiones
Recientemente Kate Middleton se involucró en un proyecto personal para explorar una de sus grandes pasiones: la fotografía. La duquesa de Cambridge tuvo la oportunidad de fotografiar a sobrevivientes del campo de concentración de Auschwitz con motivo del 75 aniversario de su liberación.
Kate Middleton muestra su faceta como fotógrafa
Para realizar esta serie de fotografías, Kate se reunió con las víctimas y sus familiares en el Palacio de Kensington. Ocasión para la cual eligió un atuendo sobrio y cómodo de falda plisada larga, tacones bajos y una blusa de manga larga y cuello alto.
El palacio compartió a través de su cuenta de Instagram las cinco imágenes capturadas por la duquesa, así como fotografías en blanco y negro del encuentro que tuvo con los supervivientes.
View this post on Instagram
Today is #HolocaustMemorialDay, which takes place each year on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, and honours survivors of the Holocaust, Nazi Persecution, and subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur. Earlier this month, The Duchess of Cambridge met two Holocaust survivors, Steven Frank and Yvonne Bernstein, as she took photographs for a project by @holocaustmemorialdaytrust, Jewish News and @royalphotographicsociety to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust. The Duchess’s photographs will be included in an exhibition of 75 images of survivors and their family members, which will open later this year. “The harrowing atrocities of the Holocaust, which were caused by the most unthinkable evil, will forever lay heavy in our hearts. Yet it is so often through the most unimaginable adversity that the most remarkable people flourish. Despite unbelievable trauma at the start of their lives, Yvonne Bernstein and Steven Frank are two of the most life-affirming people that I have had the privilege to meet. They look back on their experiences with sadness but also with gratitude that they were some of the lucky few to make it through. Their stories will stay with me forever.” – The Duchess of Cambridge Photographs © Kensington Palace
Steven Frank e Yvonne Bernstein platicaron con Kate sobre sus experiencias en el campo de concentración y su llegada a Gran Bretaña, donde tuvieron la oportunidad de formar una nueva vida y crear una familia que ahora continúa con el legado de los supervivientes de la masacre.
View this post on Instagram
Never forget. Never again. These photos hauntingly beautiful, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge commemorates #holocaustmemorialday to honor survivors of the Holocaust and genocides in Rwanda, Cambodia, Bosnia and Darfur. This is not a political commentary but a reminder to learn from history – every life is worthy – able, disabled or different, there is none less worthy of life, love and dignity. My zeal is not all selfless. It stems from being an autism mom who has witnessed first hand the treatment of an autistic son. I fear a world that treats the neurologically different as misfits or ‘lesser than.’ We must stand against any and all intolerance, shaming and hate, to protect the weakest members of our society. Posted @withregram • @kensingtonroyal As part of the commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust, The Duchess of Cambridge has taken photographs of two Holocaust survivors with their grandchildren. The first photograph features Steven Frank with his granddaughters, Maggie and Trixie. Alongside his mother and brothers, Steven was sent to Westerbork transit camp then to Theresienstadt. Steven and his brothers were 3 of only 93 children who survived the camp – 15,000 children were sent there. The Duchess also photographed Yvonne Bernstein with her granddaughter Chloe. Yvonne was a hidden child in France, travelling in the care of her aunt and uncle and frequently changing homes and names. The Duchess said: “I wanted to make the portraits deeply personal to Yvonne and Steven – a celebration of family and the life that they have built since they both arrived in Britain in the 1940s. The families brought items of personal significance with them which are included in the photographs. It was a true honour to have been asked to participate in this project and I hope in some way Yvonne and Steven’s memories will be kept alive as they pass the baton to the next generation.” The portraits will form part of a new exhibition by @holocaustmemorialdaytrust . . #autism #autismparent #raisingautistickids #aspie #autismdads #autismmom #autismsupermoms #autismawarenessandacceptance #neverforget #advocate
La esposa del príncipe William comentó después de tomar las fotografías:
"Las terribles atrocidades del Holocausto fueron causadas por el mal más impensable, quedarán siempre en nuestros corazones, sin embargo es en los momentos de mayor adversidad que las personas más sobresalientes florecen."