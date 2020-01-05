Estás viendo:

El Cherry Babylights, nueva tendencia que hace a un lado al balayage

Esta nueva tendencia te hará ver más sexy y queda con cualquier tono de pelo.

Si estás buscando un cambio en tu imagen a través del cabello te contamos que existe una tendencia que está dando mucho de qué hablar, se trata del Cherry Babylights, una forma diferente de llevar el rojo en tu melena.

Aunque te parezca que el rojo puede resultar algo impactante para un cambio y no quieres apostar a un cambio tan radial, te contamos que a través del Cherry Babylights lograras una melena roja que te hará lucr sexy y sin ningún tipo de escándalo. Por el contrario, si te miran es que resaltará tu belleza.

Esta tendencia está inspirada en un balayage de tonos rojizos.

Los beneficios de llevar el Cherry Babylights

Le dará a tu melena un toque seductor.

Las luces rojas generan un increíble y pasional contraste con el cabello castaño oscuro.

Si no quieres un cambio tan drástico, puedes optar por un tono rojo con toques oscuros, el cual se combinará perfecto en las puntas de tu cabello.

En cabelleras largas, la transición del electrizante rojo luce maravillosa.

Si no quieres que el color se concentre únicamente en las puntas, puedes optar por un estilo más sutil como este.

