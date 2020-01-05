El Cherry Babylights, nueva tendencia que hace a un lado al balayage
Esta nueva tendencia te hará ver más sexy y queda con cualquier tono de pelo.
Si estás buscando un cambio en tu imagen a través del cabello te contamos que existe una tendencia que está dando mucho de qué hablar, se trata del Cherry Babylights, una forma diferente de llevar el rojo en tu melena.
Aunque te parezca que el rojo puede resultar algo impactante para un cambio y no quieres apostar a un cambio tan radial, te contamos que a través del Cherry Babylights lograras una melena roja que te hará lucr sexy y sin ningún tipo de escándalo. Por el contrario, si te miran es que resaltará tu belleza.
Fine like red wine 🍷 – This color melt is what all october hair dreams are made of 🍂 Love the transitions from blonde to auburn, red, coppers, and chestnuts this time of year. Want to go back to blonde in the spring?! No worries, we can use a demi-gloss that will fade out softly and leave you without any lines of demarcation so when you choose to go blonde again its easy as pie 🥧 pumpkin pie that is
Esta tendencia está inspirada en un balayage de tonos rojizos.
Los beneficios de llevar el Cherry Babylights
Le dará a tu melena un toque seductor.
Las luces rojas generan un increíble y pasional contraste con el cabello castaño oscuro.
Big changes for this momma. I gave her a deep red all over with some bright red babylights. We finished with a Brazilian Blowout to lock in that color and make styling easy on the daily. Cut it into an angled bob with some texture. Really loved how this turned out and even happier that she left happy! #redhair #livingproofinc #yourbesthair #hairbyshreeda #redbabylights #aloxxi #redyforarenaissance
Si no quieres un cambio tan drástico, puedes optar por un tono rojo con toques oscuros, el cual se combinará perfecto en las puntas de tu cabello.
En cabelleras largas, la transición del electrizante rojo luce maravillosa.
Si no quieres que el color se concentre únicamente en las puntas, puedes optar por un estilo más sutil como este.
