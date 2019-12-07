Estás viendo:

5 tintes que las mujeres que quieren un cambio pueden intentar antes de que termine el año

Te verás renovada.

Por Daniela Bracho

Si has pasado todo el año con el mismo estilo de cabello, esta es la época de cambiar el color de tu cabello para que comiences renovada el 2020. Si quieres un cambio en tu melena, puedes revisar estas opciones de tintes de cabello modernos.

Tintes de cabello 2020 para las mujeres que quieren un cambio

Ginger

Ser pelirroja es el sueño de muchas mujeres y ahora puedes intentarlo para cerrar el año 2019. Es un color hermoso que ajusta a todos los tipos de piel, ya que resalta tus atributos y enmarca tu rostro.

Lavanda

Si estás cansada del tipo rubio y de las técnicas de moda como el balayage, puedes aplicar a tu base marrón clara varios reflejos en tono lavanda y tendrás este resultado.

Platinada

Muchas rubias se cansan del tono y lo llevan al siguiente nivel: abandonan la tendencia de color amarilla y se van por el platinado, subiendo el tono a blanco.

Ahumado, ceniza

Pero si quieres cambiar aunque no tan drásticamente, puedes añadir un toque ahumado a tu melena, un tono ceniza.

Azulado

Es uno de los tintes de cabello más atrevidos pero que también puede dar uno de los mejores resultados. Resaltará su personalidad y creatividad.

