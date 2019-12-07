5 tintes que las mujeres que quieren un cambio pueden intentar antes de que termine el año
Te verás renovada.
Si has pasado todo el año con el mismo estilo de cabello, esta es la época de cambiar el color de tu cabello para que comiences renovada el 2020. Si quieres un cambio en tu melena, puedes revisar estas opciones de tintes de cabello modernos.
Tintes de cabello 2020 para las mujeres que quieren un cambio
Ginger
Ser pelirroja es el sueño de muchas mujeres y ahora puedes intentarlo para cerrar el año 2019. Es un color hermoso que ajusta a todos los tipos de piel, ya que resalta tus atributos y enmarca tu rostro.
Lavanda
Si estás cansada del tipo rubio y de las técnicas de moda como el balayage, puedes aplicar a tu base marrón clara varios reflejos en tono lavanda y tendrás este resultado.
Platinada
Muchas rubias se cansan del tono y lo llevan al siguiente nivel: abandonan la tendencia de color amarilla y se van por el platinado, subiendo el tono a blanco.
Ahumado, ceniza
Pero si quieres cambiar aunque no tan drásticamente, puedes añadir un toque ahumado a tu melena, un tono ceniza.
Azulado
Es uno de los tintes de cabello más atrevidos pero que también puede dar uno de los mejores resultados. Resaltará su personalidad y creatividad.
