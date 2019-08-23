Estás viendo:

Peinados sencillos y bonitos para mujeres de cabello corto perfectos para salir el fin de semana

Por Daniela Bracho

Muchas piensan erróneamente que el cabello corto es poco versátil y que puede ser hasta algo rutinario, aburrido. Nada más lejos de la realidad.

Con el cabello corto puedes lograr una serie de estilos y peinados que te harán lucir fabulosa y femenina, delicada.

Si no tienes mucho tiempo para arreglarte, puedes revisar estos estilos que te fascinarán por lo fáciles que son de hacer.

Peinados para cabello corto en mujeres

Messy bun

Un peinado para las mujeres espontáneas, que quieren presentar un look al descuido. Consiste en hacer un moño no tan perfecto, algo irregular.

Messy bun

Undone waves

Las ondas son siempre una de las opciones de peinado que nunca fallan ni decepcionan, además que le sirve a cualquier tipo de cabello y de rostro.

High pony

Las colas de caballo también son aptas para las mujeres de cabello corto. Para darle un toque a la moda, puedes complementar usando un pañuelo de colores para amarrarlo a la cola.

Trenzas

En cabello corto puedes lograr Trenzas fabulosas, solo debes tenerlo algo parejo para que soporte el trenzado.

Con clip

Lo más fácil para salir a la calle sin demorarte arreglando el cabello: los clips están de moda, así que busca uno que combine con tu estilo y sujeta un mechón con él.

