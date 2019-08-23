Peinados sencillos y bonitos para mujeres de cabello corto perfectos para salir el fin de semana
Muchas piensan erróneamente que el cabello corto es poco versátil y que puede ser hasta algo rutinario, aburrido. Nada más lejos de la realidad.
Con el cabello corto puedes lograr una serie de estilos y peinados que te harán lucir fabulosa y femenina, delicada.
Si no tienes mucho tiempo para arreglarte, puedes revisar estos estilos que te fascinarán por lo fáciles que son de hacer.
Peinados para cabello corto en mujeres
Messy bun
Un peinado para las mujeres espontáneas, que quieren presentar un look al descuido. Consiste en hacer un moño no tan perfecto, algo irregular.
Undone waves
Las ondas son siempre una de las opciones de peinado que nunca fallan ni decepcionan, además que le sirve a cualquier tipo de cabello y de rostro.
High pony
Las colas de caballo también son aptas para las mujeres de cabello corto. Para darle un toque a la moda, puedes complementar usando un pañuelo de colores para amarrarlo a la cola.
Happy to report I can still wear my hair in a high pony!! Had to throw in a few tricks to make it look full and perky but there are no fake hairs in this party pony! ⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #shorthair #shorthairstyle #shorthairponytail #hairinspo #instahair #hairstyle #partypony
Trenzas
En cabello corto puedes lograr Trenzas fabulosas, solo debes tenerlo algo parejo para que soporte el trenzado.
3 opções de tranças, uma mais linda do que a outra, por @lorenamacielpenteados 🥰♥️ . . . . #specialbride #shorthairstyles #penteadoscabelocurto #meucabelocurto #penteadocabelocurto #cabelocurto #hairstyle #hairdo #shorthairdontcare #shorthaircut #shorthairstyle #shorthaired #lovesshorthair #curtinhos #longbob #bob #penteadocabelolongbob #hairstylelongbob #bobhairstyle #bride #bridehairstyle #bridehair #bridehairdo #bridestyles #penteadonoiva #noiva #noivapenteados
Con clip
Lo más fácil para salir a la calle sin demorarte arreglando el cabello: los clips están de moda, así que busca uno que combine con tu estilo y sujeta un mechón con él.
Swipe 👉 to see how much I am regretting cutting my hair…⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ Jokes! It's one of the best decisions I have made! Just a little reminder to be brave and go for it. I have wanted short hair for about 6 years now… why did it take me so long to do it?? Fear. Fear of not being what you guys needed, fear of being less feminine, fear of change. But let me tell you! There is so much freedom in making decisions in spite of fear. So do the thing!! ⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #lobhaircut #shorthairstyle #shorthair #shorthairinspo #instahair #youtuber