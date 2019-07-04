5 estilos de cabello corto para estar fresca y a la moda en verano
Cambia de look esta temporada.
Llegó el verano y con esta temporada, las alta temperaturas. Aunque muchas amamos usar el cabello largo, el calor y la humedad propia de esta estación estropean cualquier look, siendo más cómodo llevar estos meses el cabello corto.
¿Y qué corte de cabello puedes usar? Aunque la oferta parezca reducida, hay toda una variedad de cortes de cabello corto con los que puedes experimentar para lograr el efecto deseado.
Corto, más corto, asimétrico o con ángulo: existen varias opciones que se adaptan a tus gustos y a la forma de tu rostro.
Cortes de cabello corto para mujeres en verano
French bob
Es uno de los cortes más frescos y a la moda. La tendencia viene de Francia y se trata de un look cuya longitud depende la forma de tu rostro. Puede llegar hasta tu barbilla, ya sea en forma recta, en capaz o angulado.
Pixie
Si quieres algo muy corto, este es tu look. Por lo general es muy corto a los lados y resalta un fleco que cubre toda la frente.
Bob asimétrico
Puedes lucir fresca pero elegante y sofisticada. Un corte ideal para las mujeres con alma rebelde. Es adecuado para las caras redondas y en forma de corazón.
Corto en capas
Blunt bob
Una forma de cambiar tu melena por algo más corto, pero siempre manteniendo el largo sobre los hombros.
