Kheris Rogers, la niña de 11 años que venció al bullying por su color de piel y conquistó al mundo

To me, Air Force 1’s symbolizes hard work and determination. I grew up in South Central Los Angeles in a single parent household, and getting popular shoes wasn’t always possible. I use to beg my mom for a pair of all black Air Force 1’s. Going into middle school, I saved my birthday money, couch money, and whatever else I could find and I bought my first pair of Air Forces! I am so excited to be recognized by @nikelosangeles as an Unsung Hero in their Air Force One gallery. When we come together, we can make a difference! The gallery will be open from today (Friday) until next Wednesday daily from noon til 7PM at Popsicle LA 5941 S. Western Ave.. I will also be there this Sunday at 2PM so come meet me! #AF1