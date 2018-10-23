Estás viendo:

Los disfraces más creativos para embarazadas que puedes usar este Halloween

Por Valeria Zurita

Los mejores disfraces para embarazadas

Los disfraces son divertidos, explotas tu creatividad y solamente pueden usarse una vez al año. Si estás embarazada y crees que este año deberás poner pausa a tus instintos de Halloween… estás equivocada. ¡Los disfraces para embarazadas son muy, muy divertidos!

Ya sea estés sola, en pareja, con tu familia… estas opciones son para todas. Tu embarazo puede ser un gran aliado para usar disfraces este año, y mostrar al mundo lo divertido que es. ¿Ya te animaste tú?

No necesitas demasiado para impactar con tu creatividad.

1.- Puedes ponerte creativa y dejar al descubierto tu panza

2.- Si el sentido del humor es lo tuyo…¡un aguacate! 

3.- O recrear tus películas favoritas

4.- Si estás embarazada, no quieres gastar y eres amante de los chicles 

5.- O meterte a la tendencia de este año

6.- Y toda la familia puede disfrazarte contigo

Flashback to our Halloween costumes last year, when Josephine was just a couple weeks away from joining the party! Swipe to see our costumes from two years ago, when i was pregnant with Annabelle. Apparently I really like doing Halloween pregnant style! Happy to report that is Not the case this year 😉 And tonight, we head to Mickey's Halloween Party at Disneyland yet again, this time as The Incredibles!!! Stay tuned in stories for the fun tonight! #halloweeniscoming #familycostume #disneycostume #monstersinc #pregnantcostume #homemadecostume #mickeyshalloweenparty #disneybound

7.- Hay unos muy, pero muy cómodos 

8.- O traer la nostalgia de las canciones más polémicas 

9.- Los disfraces en pareja pueden ser muy graciosos

10.- O mostrar que tienes un lado muy masculino y te enorgulleces de eso

