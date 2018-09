El truco para hallar el labial nude que le vaya mejor a tu color de piel

When you’re out and your phone hits 20% battery 😱 Anxiety level reaching its highest 😥 instead of doing the sensible thing and stop using your phone you still use Snapchat and the grams haha . . . . . . #makeup #MAC #macjunkies #muafollowtrain #mua #makeupaddict #lipstick #nudelipstick #lipsticknude #maccosmetics #nudelippie

A post shared by Annieee (@pastelcorals) on Feb 17, 2018 at 3:33am PST