La verdad que ninguna mujer se atreve a revelar sobre su cuerpo tras el embarazo

I didn’t realise everyone would go so crazy for these pictures 🙈 so a lot of you ask if my skin has firmed up/ if I still have a over hang / what the bottom of my stomach looks like so here it is! This has just happened from weightlifting and making my diet better! This is why I always tell people you don’t need a tummy tuck and now I can prove it 💪🏾 give your body the time and love it needs and it will reward you. I am now working out at least 2 times a week and doing a minimum 10,000 steps everyday (which is so easy to do!). I barely have any creasing, my belly button probably won’t ever be back to normal but I’m totally fine with that! For stretch marks I’ve only used bio oil and that was twice a day for a few months. My lower stomach still has the tiniest pouch bit but it doesn’t hang over anything anymore and probably will be gone in the next few months now I’m starting to do ab workouts again ❤️ #mumbodsmatter #postpartumfitness #csection

A post shared by BODY POSITIVE MUM (@mimifituk) on Apr 23, 2018 at 9:03am PDT