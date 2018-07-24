La verdad que ninguna mujer se atreve a revelar sobre su cuerpo tras el embarazo
Los cambios físicos por los que atraviesa el cuerpo femenino y sus secuelas como nunca antes se mostraron
Cansada de los mitos y las imágenes retocadas que difunden las celebridades en redes sociales, Mia Redworth, de 22 años decidió revelar la verdad sobre su cuerpo tras haber dado a luz.
I didn’t realise everyone would go so crazy for these pictures 🙈 so a lot of you ask if my skin has firmed up/ if I still have a over hang / what the bottom of my stomach looks like so here it is! This has just happened from weightlifting and making my diet better! This is why I always tell people you don’t need a tummy tuck and now I can prove it 💪🏾 give your body the time and love it needs and it will reward you. I am now working out at least 2 times a week and doing a minimum 10,000 steps everyday (which is so easy to do!). I barely have any creasing, my belly button probably won’t ever be back to normal but I’m totally fine with that! For stretch marks I’ve only used bio oil and that was twice a day for a few months. My lower stomach still has the tiniest pouch bit but it doesn’t hang over anything anymore and probably will be gone in the next few months now I’m starting to do ab workouts again ❤️ #mumbodsmatter #postpartumfitness #csection
La joven mamá oriunda del Reino Unido, admitió sentirse muy deprimida al notar el impresionante antes y después que experimentó su cuerpo durante y luego de su embarazo.
"Mi estómago parecía un globo reventado, tenía estrías oscuras por todas partes, a pesar de que utilicé montones de cremas durante el embarazo. Fui muy ingenua porque nadie muestra la verdad", confesó Redworth.
La experiencia fue descrita como todo un shock, ya que la joven ganó 20 kilogramos durante su etapa de gestación y posterior a dar a luz.
La foma en la que se veía su cuerpo no era ni la sombra de la imagen que venden las famosas en redes sociales y medios de comunicación.
Su imagen tampoco coincidía con las promesas hechas por la industria de la cosmética para mantener la condición física de la piel.
REALITY CHECK❗️ ✖️bloated vs posing ✖️no one is perfect, I have stretch marks from carrying a baba for 42 weeks, a little tummy pouch from a emergency c section, I have eczema from stress on my stomach and spend most of my time looking like the picture of the left! No awful teas that promise the world can fix this, humans just get bloated! It's totally normal and fine to look like this. Stop thinking everyone on Instagram looks like how they do in pictures 24/7 because 98% of the time they've taken 100 pictures and picked the best one to upload. Stop being so harsh on your bodies. You're gorgeous and perfect with your imperfections, a bloated belly or while you're posing looking your best. Self love is the most important thing to give yourself so stop fighting it ❤️ #bodypositive #fitmum #realitycheck #postpartum #postpartumfitness #csection
Este encuentro con la realidad, inspiró a la madre británica a difundir la verdad a través de sus redes, con el fin de promover un cuidado sano y una visión objetiva sobre lo que significa ser mamá.
"Hay cosas que nunca vemos en Instagram o en los medios. Creo que la gente está deseando ver a alguien real", señaló Redworth.
La ahora influencer de nuevas mamás, sirve de guía para muchas, dejando claro que su propósito no es atemorizar a las mujeres con la transformación que vivirán sus cuerpos en el embarazo.
You don’t need surgery to transform your body! I believe we should all love ourselves and any “imperfections” we might have but if you do really want to change yourself you can safely with the right attitude, diet and working out 💪🏾 my body has completely changed just from eating as clean&lean as possible (but not starving myself or depriving myself of anything!!), making sure I drink enough water and lifting weights. It is so difficult to change your mind to live a different lifestyle but once you do and see results it becomes so much easier…and fun! Posting this #transformationtuesday to give you a little motivation and the push to finally start achieving your body goals while you love yourself! I think I look amazing in both pictures but I wanted to make and change so I did 👊🏾💗 #postpartumfitness #fitmum #csection #bodypositive
Mia desea llegar a sus seguidoras con un mensaje realista, que las motive a cuidarse mejor y a llevar un estilo de vida saludable para así recuperar de forma sana y natural su figura y condición física previa al embarazo.
