Elogian a mujer por aceptar sus estrías tras dar a luz: “¡Qué refrescante ver un cuerpo posparto realista!”

Thought I was gonna be one of those girlies who looked exactly the same pre and post baby but so much stretching happens and my belly button will probably never look the same 😅 #postpartum #postpartumbody #postpartumrecovery #postpartumjourney #3monthspostpartum #newbaby #baby #firstbaby #newmum #k18results #fyp #birth #labourandbirth #labourandelivery