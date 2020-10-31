La historia de la mujer que va a dar a luz a su propio nieto ha sorprendido al mundo
Decidió ayudarle a su hija a tener una familia.
Los problemas de fertilidad son comunes en muchas mujeres. La historia de la mujer que va a dar a luz a su propio nieto ha sorprendido al mundo
De hecho, en la farándula colombiana hay varios casos de famosas que han buscado alternativas para ser madres.
Es el caso de Carolina Cruz, quien logró su segundo embarazo a través de fecundación In Vitro.
Como ella, muchas mujeres que quieren ser madres lo han intentado por cualquier medio.
Es el caso de Breanna Lockwood, quien intentó concebir un bebé por varios medios junto a su esposo.
Sin embargo, fue difícil para ella, e incluso llegó a tener un embarazo ectópico y un aborto espontáneo.
Por eso, decidió tomar la dura decisión de pedirle ayuda a su mamá.
La joven afirmó a Today que estaba muy triste y se encontraba muy mal y su madre seguía ofreciéndose para ayudar.
A sus 51 años y después de terapia física y psicológica, Julie Loving pudo ayudar a su hija.
View this post on Instagram
The safest place i can imagine!⠀ MY MAMA is carrying her GRANDCHILD.⠀ ⠀ My mom is 51 years old and went through the ringer of heath tests to see if she could qualify to be my surrogate. Starting this venture i was told "no" by multiple REs as the standard age cut off is 45. Once my doctor met my mom at one of my appointments I could see his wheels start turning. My mom is a double Boston marathan runner, and triathlete, and looks more like my sister. She is in tip top shape, better health than she was in her 20s when she gave birth to me!⠀ ⠀ He agreed to see if she passed the preliminary testing and talk to the board… ⠀ with flying colors she passed:⠀ EKG⠀ Stress test⠀ Panels of bloodwork⠀ Cholesterol 4 hour glucose test⠀ Cleared by PCP, OBGYN, & MFM⠀ Saline Sonogram ⠀ Psychology exam⠀ ⠀ From there I insisted on a ERA, she was prereceptive. ⠀ ⠀ We transferred Feb 25th, one healthy PGS tested embryo. (it was a rocky road with betas, you can see previous post)⠀ ⠀ but im so happy today she is 12 WEEKS! ⠀ ⠀ My mama, my bestfriend, is carrying her own grandchild, my baby 😭⠀ ⠀ ⠀
La mujer quería ayudar a Breanna a tener una familia con su esposo.
Además, ella tendría la felicidad de tener un nieto y una hija feliz.
Ahora la mujer tiene un avanzado estado de embarazo y el bebé está planeado para nacer el 12 de noviembre.
La historia de la mujer que va a dar a luz a su propio nieto ha sorprendido al mundo
La historia ha sorprendido a muchos y demuestra que el amor de una madre por sus hijos puede ser infinito.