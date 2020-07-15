Niño recibe ataque de un perro para salvar a su hermanita y se convierte en todo un héroe
“Si alguien tenía que morir, pensé que debía ser yo”, dijo el pequeño de 6 años.
El caso de Bridger, de solo seis años, está conmocionando al mundo entero, pues demostró su amor por su pequeña hermana al salvarla del ataque de un perro.
El pequeño recibió todas las mordidas del perro de sus vecinos, y terminó con la mitad de su rostro destruido, así lo mostró su tía Nicole Noel Walker a través de las redes.
Desde su cuenta de Instagram narró lo ocurrido con su sobrino, y dejó ver que el pequeño es todo un héroe.
“Mi sobrino Bridger, de seis años, salvó la vida de su hermanita poniéndose entre ella y un perro que la atacaba. Después de ser mordido varias veces en la cara y la cabeza, tomó la mano de su hermana y corrió con ella para mantenerla a salvo”, dijo la tía.
View this post on Instagram
My nephew is a hero who saved his little sister from an attacking dog. He, himself, took on the attack so that the dog wouldn’t get his sister. He later said, “If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.” He got home from the hospital last night. I know it’s a long shot, but I’m reaching out to the Avengers and other heroes so that they can learn about this latest addition to their ranks. Please, check your DM’s for my sweet nephew’s story. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans @vancityreynolds @thehughjackman Edit: I never expected my sweet nephew’s story to reach so many. Please, follow my other post (I only have two so far 😅) for the latest info regarding my sweet nephew and his family.
Más de 90 puntos de sutura recibió Bridger y aun no puede sonreír muy bien ni hacer algunas expresiones, pero su mayor felicidad es haber podido salvar a su hermanita, sin importar que le costara la vida.
“Si alguien tenía que morir, pensé que debía ser yo”, dijo el pequeño, convirtiéndose en el héroe favorito de todos en las redes sociales.
View this post on Instagram
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
“Está de muy buen humor, y su impresionante personalidad está intacta. No puede sonreír mucho todavía, pero se alegró cuando le leí algunos de sus comentarios”, detalló la tía en redes.
Nicole expresó que su sobrino era fan de Los Vengadores, y que si alguno le podía enviar un mensaje lo haría muy feliz.
View this post on Instagram
Have y’all noticed that I have no idea what I’m doing yet? #UmmmIAccidentallyWentViral? When I first posted for Bridger, I expected maybe 500 likes at most and maybe a couple dozen reshares. But here we are. So much love from all walks of life (including a few celebs)! And we just got off a call with a friendly neighborhood idol. (Pic is of Bridger’s reaction right after the call.) Bridger is over the moon! Can’t wait to show him what’s next: a message from some guy who doesn’t like bullies. Gotta wait for the stardust to clear from his eyes first, though. Mission accomplished, everyone! We can’t thank you enough. #BridgerStrong EDIT: I feel like I should also mention that Bridger has also loved all of the other videos and messages I’ve shown him from all of you. We might not be able to get to everyone right away, but your messages are no less appreciated.
“Amamos a nuestro valiente muchacho y queremos que todos los demás superhéroes sepan de este último héroe que se unió a sus filas. Sabemos que a nuestro pequeño héroe le encantaría recibir palabras de aliento de sus héroes favoritos”, escribió la tía.
El mensaje de Chris Evans al pequeño
Afortunadamente, uno de ellos atendió al llamado, y fue Chris Evans, quien interpreta al Capitán América, quien le envió un emotivo mensaje a Bridger.
"Este es un mensaje para Bridger. Hola Bridger, eres un héroe, tu hermana es afortunada de tenerte, tus padres son afortunados de tenerte. Necesitamos más personas como tú", fue parte del mensaje del famoso actor.