Mujer estaba segura que tenía cálculos y resultó estar embarazada
La noticia la tomó por sorpresa.
Le sucedió a Lizzie Quah una mujer que se convirtió en mamá sin saber que estaba embarazada. Mujer estaba segura de que tenía cálculos y resultó que estaba embarazada
Así lo contó en su cuenta de Instagram con una fotografía de su bebé.
EL 23 de junio de 2019, la mujer se despertó con fuertes calambres.
Ya había tenido cálculos renales, por lo que estaba casi segura de que los tenía de nuevo.
Razón por la que decidió irse a urgencias a que alguien la ayudara.
Finalmente, en el centro de salud le dijeron que estaba embarazada.
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes life changes in a moment. All our efforts at planning, preparation, and control seem an illusion, a comical and childish idea. A sand castle built close to the water; or a toddler’s fistful of sand thrown back in the ocean. Sometimes the unexpected windfall so alters our feeble and humble ideas, so overwhelms our senses and understanding, that we laugh when faced with our new reality. Or we cry with our hands over our mouths. Our fingers try to hold in the shock and the joy and the wonder. Our bodies bend over with the power of it, knocked down and pushed forward with the wave of it. For our physical forms are no match for their oceanic strength and direction. We arrive on our beach with a smile of acceptance and see that our new reality is a joy beyond naming. Better than we could have chosen for ourselves. Better than we could have imagined for our own lives. All the cautions and questions and choices that seemed so important before are irrelevant now. This is where we are. This is who we will be. This is how life is. My joy, my wonder, my windfall was born June 23rd at 7:13 a.m. A tiny baby girl 6 pounds and 7 ounces, 20 inches long. She is pink and perfect and sweet and beautiful. I am overcome by wonder and happiness and instinct. I am now a mama. My little surprise baby girl is Winnie June Quah. My heart is full, and my mind is reeling. And I am just trying to figure out today. Before I sit down to build a new castle, I am scooting back a little from the shore and loving today, admiring the truth that beyond all this worry, behind all that makes my every day, is only love. Only joy. Only life. I am overwhelmed by gratitude for the smiles and exclamations of joy by my family and friends. The heartfelt and sincere happiness that others have expressed has increased my own. And for all the offers of help, and baby things, and food, I am so thankful. I know that everyone who knows and loves me will have lots of questions; I don’t know the answers yet. I know also that you will want to help. I accept. I need it, and I appreciate everything more than I can express. Welcome to the world, my girl.
Algo que la mujer no podía creer, pues había tenido su periodo con regularidad.
Además, aunque había subido de peso, no mostraba ninguna señal de estar embarazada.
De hecho, ella supuso que era por el estrés de su trabajo y la falta de ejercicio físico.
Incluso, algunos medios aseguran que cuando la mujer llegó al hospital ya había dilatado 8 centímetros.
Mujer estaba segura de que tenía cálculos y resultó que estaba embarazada
Y por eso, no le pudieron administrar ningún medicamento para disminuir el dolor.
Según la FM, la mujer habló de su dolor diciendo:
"Sentía dolor y ardor en la parte baja de la espalda y la parte inferior del abdomen, realmente sentí que alguien me estaba separando de adentro hacia afuera".
Finalmente Quah pudo tener a su bebé , una niña llamada Winnie June.
Ha documentado el crecimiento de su bebé en su cuenta de Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Winnie June is one month old today! Things I love: •Milk •Momma •My pink blankie I can almost smile at my Momma, my cheeks are getting chubbier every day and I’m suuuuper expressive when I’m awake! Thank you to everyone who has brought me presents and loved on me and my Momma this past month. We 💗 you!
Las tiernas fotografías han conmovido a más de uno.
TE RECOMENDAMOS EN VIDEO: