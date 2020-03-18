Así es como Meghan y Harry se vieron afectados por el coronavirus
La pareja está en cuarentena en su mansión de Canadá
El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle lograron entrar de nuevo a Canadá, justo antes que cerraran las fronteras del país para evitar la expansión del coronavirus COVID-19.
El primer ministro Justin Trudeau anunció el lunes que Canadá cerrará sus fronteras a cualquiera que no sea ciudadano, residente permanente o ciudadano estadounidense, informó el Mail Online.
View this post on Instagram
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
Aunque la pareja ha estado viviendo en la isla de Vancouver con su hijo Archie desde noviembre de 2019, no son ciudadanos ni residentes permanentes del país.
Estas nueva restricciones fronterizas, por el coronavirus, afectarán de manera significativa los planes de la pareja para lograr la independencia financiera.
View this post on Instagram
More from tonight as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined veterans, serving members, world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines for the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music — an event to help raise funds on behalf of the @RoyalMarines Charity. Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
Se ha especulado mucho que Meghan y Harry planean establecerse en los Estados Unidos, con informes de que incluso están buscando una casa en Malibú.
Algunos de los primeros eventos privados del duque y la duquesa fuera de la familia real han sido en los Estados Unidos. Harry habló en un evento de JPMorgan en Miami a principios de este año, y la pareja también confirmó en una publicación de Instagram que recientemente visitaron la Universidad de Stanford.
Charlotte y George, hijos de Kate Middleton y el príncipe William, no pueden tener amigos en la escuela
Los niños se están formando para ser reyes
El cierre de los vuelos podría afectar de manera económica a la pareja, incluso puede que no les sea permitido volver al Reino Unido por un buen tiempo.