Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry deben regresar al Reino Unido por orden de la Reina

Today, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Canada House in London to thank the High Commissioner Janice Charette and staff for the warm hospitality during their recent stay in Canada. The Duke and Duchess have a strong connection to Canada. It’s a country The Duke of Sussex has visited many times over the years and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of The Royal Family. Thank you Canada 🇨🇦! • Video © SussexRoyal Music © Raphael Lake