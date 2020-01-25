Hilary Clinton muestra su apoyo a Meghan Markle tras renuncia a la realeza

View this post on Instagram

'To Meghan Markle' is now a verb – here's how to use it You too can preserve your own mental wellbeing by bailing from an environment that doesn't value you – Sussex-style! You could understand why Meghan Markle, who opted out of royalty this month after a year of being hounded and vilified by a racist, rightwing press could be referred to in some circles as the patron saint of good mental health. "Meghan Markle, a verb, past tense – Meghan Markled: to value yourself and your mental health enough to up and leave a room/ situation/ environment in which your authentic self is not welcomed or wanted." Why shouldn't a word be made for a person who not only realizes when love is not returned, but when to get the hell out? If you aspire to Meghan Markle it in 2020, here's how. Meghan Markling when going out To "Meghan Markle it" is an ode to self-respect, a sermon to owning one's own boundaries, especially when it involves alcohol. Do say: "Man, when I get go out tonight, I am so going to Meghan Markle it," before going home early, getting eight hours sleep and not texting your ex. Don't say: "I don't care about Meghan Markling it, I am going to dance on a table before texting my ex with some Beyoncé lyrics." Meghan Markling in relationships On the matter of exes: the next time you get sent a text saying "U up?" at 3am from a deadbeat who has ignored you for weeks, you need to Meghan Markle it. Obviously most people can't just move to Canada to become an uber-influencer. But you could consider whether said love interest really respects you, and if not, how to leave them behind. Do say: "I totally Meghan Markled my ex last night and never returned his texts." Don't say: "I'm not going to Meghan Markle this time: they didn't get back to my last 30 calls, but I think they have been really busy, to be fair?" Meghan Markling it at work Do say: "I'm considering Meghan Markling: they haven't given me a raise in two years, and I'd have better options working as an Instagram influencer than staying in this loveless work marriage." Don't say: "I'll Meghan Markle it when I finally have time to update my LinkedIn, which is never." Credit: The Guardian