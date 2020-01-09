Kate Middleton no invitó a su fiesta de cumpleaños a Meghan Markle y al príncipe Harry

View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace. The reception, hosted by Her Majesty The Queen, was attended by members of the Diplomatic Corps based in London — who support the work of @theroyalfamily in representing the UK at home 🇬🇧 and 🌎 abroad. This work includes the hosting of State Visits and The Queen’s regular audiences with Ambassadors and High Commissioners. Photos 📷 courtesy of PA