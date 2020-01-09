Kate Middleton no invitó a su fiesta de cumpleaños a Meghan Markle y al príncipe Harry
Kate Middleton cumplió 38 años y se esperan varias celebraciones en la realeza, pero al parecer Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry no están convocados a ninguna de ellas.
El fin de semana pasado, los duques de Cambridge celebraron su cumpleaños en una ceremonia íntima en Sandringham, donde compartieron por adelantado con amigos de Kate. Y hasta el momento no hay ninguna celebración pautada con los duques de Sussex, quienes además anunciaron que se retiran de la realeza como miembros 'titulares' para dedicarse a sus proyectos.
Los más crueles comentarios contra Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry por renunciar a la realeza
La Reina Isabel frenó esta decisión.
En 2019, cuando Kate cumplió 37 años, la duquesa tuvo dos celebraciones reales, pero Meghan y Harry tampoco fueron invitados, reseñó el medio británico Express.
"En cambio, Kate y William invitaron a amigos de toda la vida, y padrinos del Príncipe George y el Príncipe Louis, Laura Meade y Emilia Jardine Patterson a su escapada a Norfolk para celebrar el cumpleaños de la Duquesa el fin de semana anterior al día mismo", acotó el medio.
Estas ausencias en eventos tan especiales como cumpleaños, siguen intensificando los roces y las tensiones entre los duques de Cambridge y los duques de Sussex.
De hecho, en octubre, el propio Harry reconoció que hay cierto distanciamiento entre los hermanos: "Parte de este papel y parte de este trabajo y esta familia están bajo la presión de que está bajo, pasan cosas (…) Ciertamente estamos en diferentes caminos en este momento, pero siempre estaré allí para él y, como sé, él siempre estará allí para mí".
"No nos vemos tanto como solíamos porque estamos muy ocupados, pero lo amo mucho", señaló Harry.
Este 2020 no se tiene previsto que asistan al cumpleaños de Kate, ya que la familia está llena de tensiones por la renuncia de Harry y además, porque los duques siguen en Canadá, después de una temporada de descansando en ese país durante Navidad.