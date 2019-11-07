Meghan Markle quiere tener a su segundo hijo alejada del Palacio y esto enfurece a la familia real

View this post on Instagram

Surrounded by today’s generation of impactful young leaders, The Duchess of Sussex attended the 10th Annual One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony at the @RoyalAlbertHall in London along with 2,000 young leaders from 190+ countries. This is her third time in attendance as a counsellor for these extraordinary young leaders from around the world, and her first time attending as a member of The Royal Family and Vice President of The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust. For more information, visit @OneYoungWorld or our previous post to see her support of this organisation in recent years. #OWY2019 Video © SussexRoyal