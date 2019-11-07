Meghan Markle quiere tener a su segundo hijo alejada del Palacio y esto enfurece a la familia real
La duquesa de Sussex es conocida por hacer las cosas a su manera
Meghan Markle dará a luz a su segundo hijo en los Estados Unidos, incluso si "la familia real se molesta por hacerlo", reveló una fuente cercana a la Duquesa.
Se dice que la duquesa se sintió "sola" y "aislada" durante su embarazo con Archie y ahora está decidida a no repetir la experiencia. Ella planea dar a luz a cualquier futuro hijo en Los Ángeles, donde estará rodeada de familiares y amigos. De acuerdo con la revista OK!, Meghan y Harry ya están planeando el bebé número dos.
Surrounded by today’s generation of impactful young leaders, The Duchess of Sussex attended the 10th Annual One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony at the @RoyalAlbertHall in London along with 2,000 young leaders from 190+ countries. This is her third time in attendance as a counsellor for these extraordinary young leaders from around the world, and her first time attending as a member of The Royal Family and Vice President of The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust. For more information, visit @OneYoungWorld or our previous post to see her support of this organisation in recent years. #OWY2019 Video © SussexRoyal
La fuente dijo: "Meghan ya les dijo a sus amigos que cuando viene a dar a luz a su próximo bebé, le gustaría hacerlo en Los Ángeles, donde nació y se crió. Ella dijo que estar embarazada en el Reino Unido sin ninguno de sus familiares y amigos se sentía increíblemente sola e incómoda".
"Así que está ansiosa por cambiar eso la segunda vez y le gustaría romper la tradición para asegurarse de que está contenta, aunque eso puede alterar las plumas en el camino".
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual #WellChildAwards in London. WellChild aims to ensure every child and young person living with serious health needs has the best chance to thrive with the support and medical care needed in the comfort of their own home. The Duke of Sussex became Patron of WellChild in 2007, and last year both The Duke and Duchess attended the awards to honour the children and families that WellChild supports. The Duke, who first came to these awards over a decade ago, shared in his remarks tonight: “Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child – no one else did at the time, but we did – and I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tightly during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time. And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own.” • To find out more about tonight’s event and how you can support this very special organisation, please visit @WellChild Photos ©️ PA images
La fuente agregó: "Meghan quiere pasar los primeros tres meses posteriores al parto en casa en Los Ángeles con Doria y establecer un vínculo con el bebé lejos de miradas indiscretas. Es el lugar al que llama hogar, después de todo, que dice que es vital para su salud mental".
“Harry estaba inicialmente preocupado por las implicaciones de tener su segundo hijo en los Estados Unidos, así como por los problemas que podría causarle a su familia. Pero se cree que apoyará a Meghan y hará lo que sea necesario para hacerla feliz y aliviar cualquier ansiedad o estrés".