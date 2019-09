La dolorosa confesión del príncipe Harry por la muerte de la princesa Diana

View this post on Instagram

#NEWS His Royal Highness, Prince Henry, Duke of Sussex recently spoke exclusively to Bryony Gordon for today’s Daily Telegraph about his upcoming podcast series with Oprah Winfrey. Announced on the 10th April 2019, His Royal Highness and Oprah are partners, creators and executive producers of the forthcoming mental health series which will be launched on Apple TV+ in 2020. The Duke revealed that the pair have met a number of times to the discuss the project alongside the production team, Asia Kapadia, Dawn Porter and Kahane Cooperman. The team have also been advised on subject matters that will be featured in the series by experts. Speaking to the newspaper, The Duke said: “When I did your podcast two years ago the response made me realise what an impact sharing my story could have, and what an impact other stories can have for so many who are suffering silently. If the viewers can relate to the pain and perhaps the experience, then it could save lives, as we will focus on prevention and positive outcomes. What I have learnt and I continue to learn in the space of mental health, mental illness and self-awareness is that all roads lead back to our mental wellbeing, how we look after ourselves and each other.” This is not the first time The Duke has spoken exclusively to Bryony Gordon. In 2017, he opened up about his mental health to her on her mental health podcast called ‘Bryony Gordon’s Mad World’. To read the article and interview in full, click the link in the bio of this account. ————————————————-Photo: His Royal Highness, Prince Henry of Wales guest edits the ‘Today’ programme on BBC Radio Four at BBC Broadcasting House in London. || 27th December 2017 ————————————————-#PrinceHarry #PrinceHenry #PrinceHarryOfWales #PrinceHenryOfWales #HarryWales #CaptainWales #HRHPrinceHarryOfWales #HRHPrinceHenryOfWales #HouseOfWindsor #BritishRoyal #BritishRoyals #BritishRoyalty #britishroyalfamily #instaroyal #instaroyals #TheMonarchy #Monarchy #Royal #Royals #Royalty #RoyalFamily #RoyalNews #News #London #throwback #kensingtonpalace #dukeofsussex #hrhthedukeofsussex #thedukeofsussex #dukeandduchessofsussex