La razón por la que el príncipe Harry no quería que la niñera de Archie usara uniforme

Ya van por su tercera niñera.
Las niñeras han sido fundamentales para la vida de los niños reales durante décadas y con William y Harry teniendo niñeras para su propia descendencia, parece que la tradición continuará.
La niñera del duque y la duquesa de Sussex estaba con ellos mientras estaban de vacaciones con el bebé Archie en la casa de Elton John en el sur de Francia, mientras que el duque y la duquesa de Cambridge tienen una niñera entrenada en Norland que cuida al príncipe George, la princesa Charlotte y el príncipe Louis.
Pero si bien ambos pueden haber elegido nombrar niñeras, como lo hicieron cuando eran niños, William y Harry parecen tener puntos de vista diferentes cuando se trata de algunos aspectos del trabajo, como el uniforme.
La razón por la que el príncipe Harry no quería uniforme para la niñera de Archie
Mientras que la niñera de los Cambridge usa el uniforme que denota la universidad en la que se entrenó durante sus deberes oficiales, el comentarista real Omid Scobie le dijo a 'The Royal Box' de Yahoo UK que al buscar a su propia niñera para Archie, el Príncipe Harry había descartado cualquier tipo de uniforme.
“Una de las cosas que dijo Harry fue: 'No quiero una mujer en uniforme cerca de mi hijo. Esta no es Mary Poppins, vamos a tener un hogar normal”, dijo.
Según los informes, Harry y Meghan ya van por la tercera niñera para el bebé Archie, con rumores de que la primera persona en asumir el papel no funcionó y la segunda fue en realidad una enfermera nocturna.
Pero el comentarista real señala que encontrar a la persona adecuada para desempeñar el papel de niñera real es una decisión difícil.
“Una niñera real es la posición más íntima que puedes tener para trabajar para la familia real porque están ahí para todo, en el centro de la familia.William y Harry permanecieron cerrados a todas sus niñeras”.
La persona adecuada debe ser discreta y capaz de mantener su distancia, al tiempo que coloca sus cargos en el centro de su propia vida, agrega Arbiter.
“Cuando te conviertes en una niñera real, eres para todos los efectos y renuncias a tu propia existencia. Las niñeras que cuidaban a William y Harry eran viudas o nunca se casaron, lo mismo que las niñeras de la Reina”, agregó.