FOTO: Novia permitió que su hijo de dos años llevara vestido a su boda y las críticas le llueven
En redes sociales juzgaron a los padres.
Joanna Minuzzo, una madre de tres niños, permitió que el menor de sus pequeños, de apenas dos años, asistiera a su boda con un vestido y las redes sociales estallaron en críticas contra la familia.
El niño de dos años dejó muy claro que quería usar vestido en la boda de sus padres, pues, tuvo tres opciones de atuendos para elegir: un traje elegante como el que llevaría su padre, un traje tradicional escocés por su nacionalidad y un vestido azul. Este último fue con el que el niño se sintió cómodo.
Minuzzo explicó que la situación y las críticas la hicieron entender lo importante que era su familia para ella.
La madre del niño dice que usar vestido no define quién será
Detalló que su hijo era un niño común y corriente, lo único que lo diferencia es su gusto por los vestidos.
La madre señaló que el niño idealiza a sus hermanas y por eso disfruta vestirse como ellas, sin embargo, su forma de vestir no define quién será en el futuro.
Funny story…this was taken a week ago right after little mate stuffed an apple in the bag. I remember thinking that I should take it out later. It was found by his little friend yesterday. A bit bruised but still good. Thankfully, not the rancid mess I was expecting 😂😂
“Queremos que nuestros hijos crezcan seguros de sí mismos, sabiendo que son amados y aceptados por su familia y que la única opinión que importa es la suya”, dijo la recién casada.
There were a thousand moments from the wedding thay make my heart burst when I think of them. . . This is a moment I didn't get to witness but seeing the photo brought tears to my eyes. . . If I needed any more confirmation on what an amazing man my husband is, this is it! . . This is my husband helping our son into a dress in our wedding day. No prejudice, no fights, just love between a father and son. . . Our son LOVES pretty dress. While we bought him a suit to match his dads on the day, he wasnt having any of it.
LA familia dejó de lado los comentarios negativos y se enfocó en disfrutar su felicidad, pues señalan que lo más importante es amar a sus hijos y garantizar que se sientan seguros de sí mismos.
I wish I was as cool as this kid! . . When I posted some of my wedding pics on my feed I never anticipated the attention they would get. I didnt do it for followers or likes, Im not motivated that way and its been overwhelming to be honest. There have been media outlets posting stories when they havent even spoken with me or asked for my permission to share. . . I have loved all the supportive comments and have been privileged to hear others stories. . . I fully appreciate not everyone thinks and feels the same way I do. I LOVE that the world is so diverse, its magic! Please be kind though. Not just on my page but in general. Behind every account is a human being with feelings. Dont be a dick!