Meghan Markle incluye a Salma Hayek en edición de Vogue sobre mujeres que cambian al mundo
La Duquesa de Sussex es la editora invitada para el número de septiembre de British Vogue.
Bajo el título Fuerzas para el Cambio, Meghan Markle reveló quienes son las 15 mujeres que admira por su activismo. La actriz mexicana Salma Hayek forma parte de la exclusiva lista, que engalana la edición de septiembre de la versión inglesa de la revista Vogue.
View this post on Instagram
We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” – and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” – The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange
La Duquesa de Sussex fue la coeditora de la famosa revista, pero con un objetivo muy claro: hablar de las causas que la apasionan. Junto al director editorial de British Vogue, Edward Enninful, escogió no solo quienes serían entrevistadas, sino también participó en el concepto de la portada y el estilo elegante que muestra esta edición.
De hecho, Edward Enninful reveló que Meghan Markle solo aceptó salir en una fotografía en la revista. Se trata de una fotografía en blanco y negro, donde aparece revisando un atuendo.
Pero es la primera vez que Vogue invita a un editor para una de sus más famosas ediciones. La revista informó que la duquesa trabajó durante siete meses creando “un tema de inclusión e inspiración, centrándose en lo que nos conecta en lugar de lo que nos divide”.
View this post on Instagram
Repost: @sussexroyal . Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is Guest Editor of the September issue of British Vogue! For the past 7 months, The Duchess has worked with the Editor-in-Chief to create an issue highlighting the power of the collective. The issue is titled: “Forces for Change”. For the cover, The Duchess chose women from all walks of life, each driving impact & raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice & open mindedness. The 16th space on the cover, a mirror, was included so when holding the issue, you see yourself as part of the collective. The women are: Adwoa Aboah, Adut Akech, Ramla Ali, Jacinda Ardern, Sinead Burke, Laverne Cox, Jane Fonda, Salma Hayek Pinault, Francesca Hayward, Jameela Jamil, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Yara Shahidi, Greta Thunberg, Christy Turlington Burns & Gemma Chan. Inside the issue you’ll find an exclusive interview between The Duchess & Michelle Obama, a conversation between His Royal Highness, Prince Henry, Duke of Sussex & Dr Jane Goodall & articles from Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil & others. You’ll also find grassroots organisations & trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. On her role as Guest Editor, The Duchess said this: “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational & inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time & energy to help within these pages &on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!”-& to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” The issue is available to buy & download from the 2nd August 2019. . . . . #duchessofsussex #dukeandduchessofsussex #harryandmeghan #hrhtheduchessofsussex #HouseOfWindsor #BritishRoyal #BritishRoyals #BritishRoyalty #britishroyalfamily #TheMonarchy #Monarchy #Royal #Royals #Royalty #RoyalFamily #RoyalNews #kensingtonpalace #meghanmarkle #rachelmeghanmarkle #TheDuchessOfSussex #rachelmarkle #meghanandharry #Duchess #ilovebritain #britishroyalfamily #harryandmeghan #sussexroyal
Orgullo mexicano
La diversidad de nombres incluidos en la edición deja ver los intereses de Markle, quien se ha declarado feminista. Salma Hayek destaca como la única latinoamericana y no dudo en agradecerlo. “Estoy más que honorada de haber sido elegida por La Duquesa de Sussex y @BritishVogue para el número especial Forces for Change”, escribió en su Instagram.
La actriz agregó que se siente “increíblemente inspirada por ser incluida en la compañía de mujeres que admiro por una mujer que admiro”. Acompañó la publicación con una fotografía tomada para la publicación, también en blanco y negro.
View this post on Instagram
I am beyond honoured to have been chosen by The Duchess of Sussex and @BritishVogue for the Forces For Change special issue. It feels incredibly inspiring to be included in the company of women I admire by a woman I admire. Estoy más que honorada de haber sido elegida por La Duquesa de Sussex y @BritishVogue para el número especial Forces for Change. Me siento increíblemente inspirada por ser incluida en la compañía de mujeres que admiro por una mujer que admiro. #ForcesForChange @SussexRoyal Photographed by @TheRealPeterLindbergh, with fashion editors @Edward_Enninful and @TheRealGraceCoddington, hair by @BartPumpkin and @SergeNormant, make-up by @TheValGarland and @Diane.Kendal, nails by @LorraineVGriffin and @YukoTsuchihashi. On newsstands Friday 2 August. Starring: @AdutAkech @Gemma_Chan @GretaThunberg @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @AdwoaAboah @JacindaArdern @FrankieGoesToHayward @SomaliBoxer @CTurlington @SalmaHayek @TheSineadBurke @JaneFonda @LaverneCox @YaraShahidi
Furia inglesa
Pero no todos tomaron con admiración la lista, medios ingleses aseguran que Meghan Markle ha sido muy criticada por ignorar a la reina Isabel II, abuela de su esposo Harry. Incluso, han criticado que la Duquesa de Sussex ignoró a enfermeras, médicos, abogados y maestros.
Entre las escogidas destacan la legendaria Jane Fonda, las modelos Adwoa Aboah y Adut Akech, así como la primera ministra de Nueva Zelanda, Jacinda Ardern. A ella especialmente agradecieron los Duques de Sussex en su cuenta Instagram, donde publicaron la tapa y un video con las protagonistas.
La revista, que saldrá a la venta el 2 de agosto, tiene la foto de las 15 escogidas en primera plana, pero además incluye un espejo, por sugerencia de Meghan, para que cuando una mujer “tenga el problema en sus manos, se vea a sí mismo como parte de este colectivo”.
View this post on Instagram
What changes do you want to see in the world? That’s the question HRH The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal and #BritishVogue posed to 15 women with 15 unique causes in the September 2019 #ForcesForChange issue. Meet the September issue cover stars as they discuss who and what is inspiring change today. Watch the full film from 4pm today via the link in bio and on Vogue.co.uk/video. Directed and edited by @Kloss_Films. Starring: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington