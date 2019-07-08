FOTOS: Meghan Markle está recuperando su figura más rápido de lo esperado y estas imágenes lo demuestran
Hace solo dos meses dio a luz a su primer hijo.
Han pasado solo dos meses desde el nacimiento de Archie Harrison, primer hijo de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry y la duquesa de Sussex ya empieza a verse tan esbelta como siempre y así lo ha demostrado en sus más recientes apariciones en público.
Aunque Meghan había tenido un notable aumento de peso durante su etapa de gestación, ahora, no solo se ve resplandeciente como suele pasar con las madres tras haber dado a luz, sino que poco a poco hemos visto que está volviendo ser tan delgada como siempre lo fue.
Meghan Markle está viviendo la mejor etapa de su vida
Surprise! Meghan Markle stepped out to Wimbledon today to support her pal Serena Williams 🎾
(📸: Karwai Tang/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/1youC21lJ0
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 4, 2019
Aunque muchos especularon que la exactriz se sometería a fuertes tratamientos e, incluso, a cirugías para recuperar su cuerpo, el cambio que ha demostrado la madre primeriza se ve natural. De hecho, aun se puede apreciar un poco de la barriguita que quedó tras su embarazo.
View this post on Instagram
Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first of a two game series of the Major League Baseball #LondonSeries, in support of @WeAreInvictusGames. Tonight’s highly anticipated game between the #Yankees and #RedSox took place at London stadium, Olympic Park. The @WeAreInvictusGames, of which His Royal Highness is Founding Patron, has been selected as charity partner for the @MLB 2019 series. The Invictus Games Foundation is the international charity that oversees the development of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The word ‘invictus’ means ‘unconquered’ – it embodies the fighting spirit of the competitors. As part of the partnership, the Invictus Games Foundation have a team participating in London’s #Softball60, the social softball series built for the city and targeted to introduce the sport to new audiences and demonstrate that it is an inclusive sport. On this #ArmedForcesDay, tonight’s event was also a chance for Their Royal Highnesses to shine a light on the men and women here in the UK and around the world who have sacrificed so much for their country. Discover more about the Invictus Games Foundation through the link in our bio. Photo credit: PA
A Meghan siempre le ha gustado llevar un estilo de vida saludable y lleno de ejercicio, así que no sería raro que más rápido de lo que esperamos, la duquesa tenga la figura despampanante con la que enamoró al príncipe Harry.
View this post on Instagram
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
En sus últimas apariciones Meghan ha cautiva no solo por lo increíble que se ve físicamente, sino porque luce más feliz que nunca. Es notable que está viviendo una de las mejores etapas de su vida junto a su hijo y esposo.