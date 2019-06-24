Diferencias entre William y Harry surgieron antes de la aparición de Meghan Markle
El carácter del Duque de Sussex estaría detrás de la ruptura, según experta real.
La tensión entre los príncipes Harry y William se hace cada días más evidente. Muchos culparon a Meghan Markle de la distancia que existe entre los hijos de la princesa Diana y el príncipe Carlos. Sin embargo, una experta en temas reales exime a la Duquesa de Sussex de toda responsabilidad.
La noticia sobre la separación del trabajo caritativo, que compartía William junto a Kate Middleton, Harry y Meghan Markle, terminó de oficializar los rumores de una pelea entre los hermanos y las diferencias entre sus esposas.
Cuestión de carácter
En una entrevista ofrece a la revista Cosmopolitan, la experta en la Casa Real Británica, Angela Levin, negó que detrás de estos problemas esté Meghan Markle. Asegura que más bien se generaron porque "Harry es muy competitivo como persona”.
Levin, autora del libro Harry: Conversaciones con el príncipe, afirma que para el príncipe Harry “es muy difícil si eres el segundo en la fila y eres bastante competitivo”. Hay que recordar que William es el heredero de la corona, “y no hay nada que se pueda hacer al respecto, no puedes vencer eso”.
La periodista afirma que el hijo menor de Diana de Gales, le contó “que solo quería trabajar con la Fundación Real en temas de salud mental en ese proyecto, que quería hacer otros proyectos que no implicaran eso, así que creo que se remonta antes de Meghan”.
Desconfianza
Sin embargo, Levin reconoce que si hubo un roce entre los dos hermanos por Meghan Markle. “Se habló mucho de que William mencionó que lo estaba apresurando con Meghan, y Harry se lo tomó muy mal”, aseguró a Cosmopolitan.
Levin cree que “William pudo haber tenido buenas intenciones, pero (Harry) se lo tomó muy mal”. Para ella es una pena lo que está pasando porque los príncipes “han estado muy unidos y son los únicos que pueden entender por lo que han pasado”.
Meghan se encuentra en su licencia por maternidad