Harry y Meghan separarán sus actividades de caridad de William y Kate Middleton
William y Kate Middleton llevarán su propia agenda caritativa, según un experto en temas de realeza.
El experto en la familia real de Daily Mirror, Russell Myers, en 'Lorraine', confirmó al programa matutino semanal del canal ITV que los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y Harry separarán sus acciones caritativas de las realizadas por los duques de Cambridge, William y Kate Middleton.
Padres de Louis, Charlotte y George, el príncipe William y su esposa, Kate Middleton se preparan para tener una agenda propia.
"Tiene mucho que ver con que el príncipe Guillermo se esté preparado para ser príncipe de Gales y rey", indicó Myers. "Puedo confirmar que la Royal Foundation se dividirá", afirmó Russell Myers sobre la plataforma de caridad fundada conjuntamente por el príncipe Guillermo y el príncipe Enrique en el 2009, reseñó RT.
🧂 In Anglesey The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Halen Môn Anglesey Sea Salt, a thriving local business which has been operating for over two decades, and won The Queen’s Award for Sustainability in 2017. The Duke and Duchess saw the salt making process from hand harvesting to packaging, and learned more about Halen Môn’s collaborations with other local food producers, and their involvement in community initiatives.
Según Myers, pronto tendrá lugar "una reunión con el consejo de administración y ellos decidirán formalmente su división".
🐸 The Duchess of Cambridge has joined forces with the longest running children’s TV programme in the world, @CBBC’s Blue Peter, to launch a special competition that asks viewers to design a sculpture to go into The Duchess’s Back to Nature garden when it arrives at @RHSWisley in September. The competition will launch on @CBBC at 5.30pm on Thursday 13th June with a special film that The Duchess made with local school children at Westminster City Council’s Paddington Recreation Ground, where she gets stuck in with pond dipping, planting and team den building with local children and Blue Peter presenter @LindseyJRussell. The closing date for the competition is 25th June at noon — visit the link in our bio to watch The Duchess on Blue Peter. @CBBC #BluePeter
Russell Myers dijo además que Harry y Meghan aprovecharán la oportunidad para "cortejar a donantes estadounidenses" y establecer vínculos más sólidos con los grupos de defensa en todo el Atlántico. "Se les permitirá a los duques de Sussex moverse en su propia dirección".
At Deepdale Hall Farm in Cumbria, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met the Brown familly, who have been farming in the valley near Lake Ullswater since the 1950s. Farming and agriculture has a special place in the #LakeDistrict National Park, where farmers have worked centuries on some of the most challenging land in the country. There are three generations living on Deepdale Hall Farm: Chris, his son Jimmy, Jimmy’s wife Robyn, and their four children. Chris and Jimmy are proud of their hill-farming heritage and are keen to carry on farming in a traditional way. The Duke and Duchess joined the Brown family, local farmers, and members of the Farmer Network to discuss some of the key challenges farmers are facing — including rural isolation, Brexit, and support payments. Following the discussion, The Duke and Duchess spent time on the farm with the family tending to their flock of Herdwick and Swaledale sheep, joining them for sheep shearing, herding and dry stone walling. @CumbriaCC #Cumbria #Ullswater
Tanto Harry como William han tratado de seguir los pasos de su madre, la fallecida Diana de Gales, quien le imprimió a la formal monarquía británica un aire más cercano a la gente con sus acercamientos a las acciones sociales, entre ellos la ayuda a las personas contagiadas con VIH-Sida.
The Duke of Sussex has proudly been patron of UK based organization Well Child since 2007. Over 100,000 children and young people are living with serious illness or exceptional health needs across the UK. Many spend months, even years in hospital vs at home because there is no support enabling them to leave. Well Child’s vision is for every child and young person living with serious health needs to have the best chance to thrive properly supported at home with their families. Both the Duke and Duchess attended the Well Child Awards in the winter of 2018, supporting the incredible families and children who benefit from the Well Child programs. For those who have inquired, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ask that you consider supporting @wellchild and three other select charities in lieu of sending baby gifts for their upcoming arrival. Thank you for the support and kindness! Photos via: @wellchild #worldhealthday