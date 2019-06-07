La curiosa demanda del príncipe Harry cada vez que se hospeda en un hotel
Harry sorprende a todos sus acompañantes con esta petición
En una entrevista reciente, Nacho Figueras, un jugador de polo profesional y buen amigo del duque de Sussex, reveló que el príncipe Harry no pide plástico cuando se hospeda en hoteles. Todo un príncipe preocupado por la gente y el medio ambiente.
Figueras habló recientemente con la cadena CBS sobre la pareja real, diciendo que cree que a menudo son "malinterpretados". Figueras, que ha viajado con el príncipe Harry, ya que ambos son miembros del mismo club de polo de caridad, usó el ejemplo de un reciente estancia en el hotel mientras estaban fuera por un partido.
Today is #earthday – an opportunity to learn about, celebrate and continue to safeguard our planet, our home. The above, Their Royal Highnesses in Rotorua, New Zealand. Of the 170 different species originally planted in the early 1900’s, only a handful of species, including these majestic Redwoods, remain today. Next, we invite you to scroll through a series of 8 photos taken by The Duke of Sussex©️DOS sharing his environmental POV including: Africa’s Unicorn, the rhino. These magnificent animals have survived ice ages and giant crocodiles, amongst other things! They have adapted to earth’s changing climate continually for over 30 million years. Yet here we are in 2019 where their biggest threat is us. A critical ecosystem, Botswana’s Okavango Delta sustains millions of people and an abundance of wildlife. Huge bush fires, predominantly started by humans, are altering the entire river system; the ash kills the fish as the flood comes in and the trees that don’t burn become next year’s kindling. Desert lions are critically endangered due partly to human wildlife conflict, habitat encroachment and climate change. 96% of mammals on our 🌍 are either livestock or humans, meaning only 4% remaining are wild animals. Orca and Humpback whale populations are recovering in Norway thanks to the protection of their fisheries. Proof that fishing sustainably can benefit us all. Roughly 3/4 of Guyana is forested, its forests are highly diverse with 1,263 known species of wildlife and 6,409 species of plants. Many countries continue to try and deforest there for the global demand for timber. We all now know the damage plastics are causing to our oceans. Micro plastics are also ending up in our food source, creating not just environmental problems for our planet but medical problems for ourselves too. When a fenced area passes its carrying capacity for elephants, they start to encroach into farmland causing havoc for communities. Here @AfricanParksNetwork relocated 500 Elephants to another park within Malawi to reduce the pressure on human wildlife conflict and create more dispersed tourism. Every one of us can make a difference, not just today but every day. #earthday
"El príncipe Harry estaba allí y estábamos en el hotel donde pasamos la noche antes del juego", dijo Figueras a CBS. "Habló con una persona y dijo:" Esta mañana tomé mi café y vi que tienes algo plástico en el café. Y luego también envié mi camisa y la coloqué en una bolsa de plástico grande". Luego, Figueras dijo que el Príncipe Harry añadió:" ¿Podemos, por favor, no usar el plástico?".
Today The Duke of Sussex visited the Royal Hospital Chelsea for the Founder’s Day Parade, an annual event celebrating the founding of the veterans hospital in 1681 by King Charles II. The Founder’s Day Parade is a day to celebrate ‘The Chelsea Pensioners’, the name for those veterans who live there, and an important reminder of the great debt we owe all whom have served their nation. More than 300 years on from its founding, @royalhospitalchelsea continues to provide exceptional care to soldiers in retirement. Today’s visit also coincides with the 75th anniversary of D-Day. It was especially poignant for The Duke, who served in the British Army for ten years, to visit with and honour six veterans of the Normandy Landing living at the hospital. In his speech today His Royal Highness shared these words with the Chelsea Pensioners: Don’t ever underestimate the joy that you bring to everyone you meet. You represent something really quite special, you are special, and society will always recognise that. That is an important part of your legacy….It’s a community that focuses on supporting each other with kindness, respect and compassion, as well as reaching out to serve the wider community….On this 75th Anniversary of D-Day, I can comfortably speak for everyone when I say we are honoured to be in the presence of six Normandy Landing veterans. Over 300 British Army Veterans live @royalhospitalchelsea – veterans who fought in the Second World War, and other conflicts including Korea, Malaya, Borneo, Northern Ireland, South Atlantic and the first Gulf War. Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and other members of The Royal Family have joined events in the UK and France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are proud to support serving and former members of the Armed Forces. Positive communities and the @royalhospitalchelsea model of care, is critical to help veterans both young and old to maintain positive mental health and wellbeing. Thank you for your service, and for the sacrifices you and your families have made. #DDay75
"Así que ese es este tipo, está bien", dijo Figueras. "No me gusta hablar de eso en absoluto, ese es quien es. Eso es lo que son. No son personas creídas o ajenas a la realidad del medio ambiente".
Como señala Marie Claire Reino Unido, el príncipe Harry ha hablado acerca de cómo su padre también era consciente del medio ambiente, alentándolos a recoger la basura. "Solía sacarme de la escuela para recoger basura", dijo el príncipe Harry.
El príncipe William también agregó que su padre, "nos llevó a recoger la basura cuando éramos más jóvenes. Pensamos que esto es perfectamente normal, todos deben hacerlo. Estuvimos allí con nuestras púas apuñalando la basura en bolsas de plástico negras".