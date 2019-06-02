El medio hermano de Meghan Markle se encuentra casi viviendo en la calle y sin trabajo
La duquesa no mantiene contacto con su familia desde que se casó con el príncipe Harry
El medio hermano de Meghan Markle, Thomas Markle Jr., reveló que se encuentra en el "punto más bajo" de su vida después de perder su trabajo y su hogar.
El hombre de 52 años afirma que ha estado viviendo en una habitación de hotel en Oregon con su novia Darlene, su hijo y sus dos perros porque no ha podido encontrar otro lugar para vivir.
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Dijo que cada uno de sus movimientos ha sido "puesto bajo el microscopio", ya que su hermanastra Meghan se casó con el Príncipe Harry.
Él cree que su nombre se ha vuelto tan notorio en su ciudad natal de Grant's Pass que nadie está dispuesto a contratarlo o alquilar una casa.
View this post on Instagram
Today is #earthday – an opportunity to learn about, celebrate and continue to safeguard our planet, our home. The above, Their Royal Highnesses in Rotorua, New Zealand. Of the 170 different species originally planted in the early 1900’s, only a handful of species, including these majestic Redwoods, remain today. Next, we invite you to scroll through a series of 8 photos taken by The Duke of Sussex©️DOS sharing his environmental POV including: Africa’s Unicorn, the rhino. These magnificent animals have survived ice ages and giant crocodiles, amongst other things! They have adapted to earth’s changing climate continually for over 30 million years. Yet here we are in 2019 where their biggest threat is us. A critical ecosystem, Botswana’s Okavango Delta sustains millions of people and an abundance of wildlife. Huge bush fires, predominantly started by humans, are altering the entire river system; the ash kills the fish as the flood comes in and the trees that don’t burn become next year’s kindling. Desert lions are critically endangered due partly to human wildlife conflict, habitat encroachment and climate change. 96% of mammals on our 🌍 are either livestock or humans, meaning only 4% remaining are wild animals. Orca and Humpback whale populations are recovering in Norway thanks to the protection of their fisheries. Proof that fishing sustainably can benefit us all. Roughly 3/4 of Guyana is forested, its forests are highly diverse with 1,263 known species of wildlife and 6,409 species of plants. Many countries continue to try and deforest there for the global demand for timber. We all now know the damage plastics are causing to our oceans. Micro plastics are also ending up in our food source, creating not just environmental problems for our planet but medical problems for ourselves too. When a fenced area passes its carrying capacity for elephants, they start to encroach into farmland causing havoc for communities. Here @AfricanParksNetwork relocated 500 Elephants to another park within Malawi to reduce the pressure on human wildlife conflict and create more dispersed tourism. Every one of us can make a difference, not just today but every day. #earthday
Thomas Jr le dijo a The Sun: “Este es el punto más bajo de mi vida. Vivir en una pequeña habitación de hotel realmente está afectando a Darlene y su hijo, a todos nosotros”.
"Y todo se debe a que mi vida de repente se ha catapultado en el centro de atención, sin que sea mi culpa. Todos mis movimientos han sido puestos bajo el microscopio, no solo para mí sino para toda mi familia”.
View this post on Instagram
What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child. In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks. If you are thinking about it, they ask that you kindly consider the following organisations they’ve selected, which we will highlight here over the next few days: @thelunchboxfund @littlevillagehq @wellchild @baby2baby The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love ❤️
Continúa diciendo "Ahora se ha dicho mucho sobre mí, tanto verdadero como falso, nadie quiere arrendarme una casa o darme un trabajo. Es difícil de aceptar, especialmente cuando nunca pedí nada de esto".
Thomas Jr. afirmó que sus problemas comenzaron a principios de este año cuando no pudo trabajar como vidriero debido a su mala salud.
La divertida manera en la que la reina Isabel aprobó la unión de Meghan y Harry
Meghan y Harry vivieron un romance de cuento de hadas
Dijo que se vio obligado a abandonar su hogar después de que su arrendador le emitiera un aviso de desalojo, y luego afirmó que había destrozado la propiedad y le debía dinero.
"Todavía estoy sin trabajo, he estado solicitando en lugares pero escuchan mi nombre y no lo entiendo. Incluso he estado aplicando a cosas para las que estoy demasiado calificado. Esto nunca me había sucedido antes en mi vida", le dijo al Sun.
Fuente revela que los amigos del príncipe Harry odian a Meghan por “controlarlo demasiado”
La duquesa sigue tratando de encajar
Según los informes, Meghan no ha tenido contacto con sus medios hermanos Thomas Markle Jr y Samantha Markle (con quien comparte un padre) durante años.