Kate Middleton rompió una grave regla de protocolo frente a la reina Isabel
La duquesa cometió un grave error incluso años después de comportarse de manera intachable
La familia real británica es conocida por ser fanática de la tradición. Desde el orden en que entra la familia cuando está en público hasta el tipo de ropa que usan, todo en la vida de un miembro de la familia está regido por la tradición. Por lo tanto, la regla que rompió Kate Middleton ante la reina Isabel la dejó muy mal parada.
View this post on Instagram
🍃 Today The Duchess of Cambridge welcomed Her Majesty The Queen to her #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden. The Duke and Duchess showed Her Majesty some of the features of @The_RHS Garden, and introduced her to some of the activities that those experiencing the Garden can enjoy, including Reed Boat making ⛵
Mientras asistía al Chelsea Flower Show, Kate se inclinó para besar a su abuela, la reina Isabel, en cada mejilla. Este es el mismo afecto reflejado por el Príncipe William momentos antes. A la reina no pareció importarle el saludo afectuoso, pero muchos creen que esto es estrictamente en contra del protocolo real.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
En general, los miembros de la familia real son muy formales en sus saludos cuando están en público. Normalmente no se abrazan ni se besan, al menos mientras están en el ojo público. De hecho, los saludos normalmente capturados por la prensa incluyen una ligera inclinación de cabeza o una reverencia superficial, dependiendo del género de la persona.
¿Por qué entonces, Kate Middleton y el príncipe William besaron a la reina, y realmente rompieron alguna regla al hacerlo?
Según los expertos en protocolo real, no hay reglas definitivas sobre cómo se saludan los miembros de la familia real. De hecho, tampoco hay reglas establecidas en piedra sobre cómo el público debería dirigirse a la familia real. Esto es una gran sorpresa, considerando que la mayoría cree que hubo reglas estrictas a seguir durante los saludos o al menos en público.
