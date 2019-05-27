Revelan el desprecio que vivió Meghan Markle antes de convertirse en duquesa
La duquesa de Sussex tuvo días duros antes de casarse con Harry
Puede ser difícil de creer, pero hubo un momento en que Meghan Markle no era lo suficientemente famosa como para los diseñadores de moda.
Antes de casarse con el príncipe Harry, Markle era una actriz trabajadora. Aunque era protagonista en "Suits", aparentemente no aparecía en suficientes películas para que la industria de la moda la notara.
El artista de maquillaje de Meghan Markle y su viejo amigo, Daniel Martin, discutieron la historia de la duquesa de Sussex con Gayle King para el especial de CBS "Meghan and Harry Plus One". Aunque los diseñadores pueden estar desesperados por captar su atención ahora, ese no fue siempre el caso.
"Hubo momentos en que los diseñadores no le enviaban nada porque no era una actriz de la lista A o no hacía películas", dijo Martin. Ahora, ella es considerada un ícono de estilo, y los atuendos se agotan después de que ella los utiliza "Ella siempre tuvo un sentido tan innato de su propio estilo, así que estoy feliz de que la gente pueda ver eso", dijo Martin.
Al parecer, después de ser ignorada por los estilistas, Markle aprendió a valerse por sí misma. Ahora que tiene opciones, todavía está escogiendo sus propios trajes. "Ella no tiene un estilista, todo lo que usa se elige a sí misma", continuó. “No hay estilista. Es bastante increíble que ella pueda manejar todo esto".