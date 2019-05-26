EN FOTOS La mujer con la que Angelina Jolie pensó casarse lleva una feliz vida con su esposa
Angelina y Jenny trabajaron juntas en la película Foxfire -Jóvenes incomprendidas- estrenada en 1996.
Angelina Jolie sorprendió a muchos tras confesar que en los años noventa pensó casarse con una mujer con quien mantuvo una intensa relación lésbica con la actriz y modelo Jenny Shimizu, de origen asiático.
Angelina y Jenny trabajaron juntas en la película Foxfire -Jóvenes incomprendidas- estrenada en 1996. Ambas se enamoraron durante la grabación del filme que cuenta la historia de cinco adolescentes que se unen para propinarle una paliza a su maestro de biología, quien había abusado sexualmente de ellas.
En la película, Maddy Wirtz (Hedy Burress), Rita Faldes (Jenny Lewis), Goldie Goldman (Jenny Shimizu), Violet Kahn (Sarah Rosenberg) y Legs Sadovsky (Angelina Jolie), construyen una sólida amistad, pero su lado salvaje comenzará a salirse de control, y una de ellas se convierte en adicta a la heroína.
angelina jolie at peak dyke levels and jenny shimizu looking as hot as ever! jolie described their connection on the set of foxfire (1996) as "love at first sight" 🔥🔥🔥 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #lesbian #angelinajolie #jennyshimizu #gay #queer #dyke #dykehistory #lgbt #bi #foxfire
El romance era cosa del pasado hasta que Angelina le contó a Daily Mail que "probablemente me habría casado con ella" de no haber conocido al que fue su primer esposo. "Creo que me enamoré el primer segundo en que la vi", afirmó Angelina.
A la izquierda de la imagen, Jenny Shimizu, de 51 años, posa feliz con su esposa, Michelle Harper, también modelo. Antes Jenny había estado casada con Rebecca Loos.
@voguemagazine 📸 of the brides, and a snap of our first date which started this beautiful adventure. Could not be happier to wake up and say I love you everyday to my beautiful inspiring thoughtful and so fucking fun hot mamasita wife. Happy Valentine’s EveryDay @jennyshimizu ♥️ it’s been wild… it’s been everything… it’s been and will be the best part of my life viejita. The amo. I would keep writing but I would be that person that is trying to speak over the music when it’s time to shut up. #girlcrush #wifeforlife💍
La pareja comparte el amor por el modelaje:
Thank you @newheroines for your words and your art and your heart・・・ Happy Pride day from Paris! 🌈🏳️🌈🇫🇷 Jenny Shimizu and Michelle Violy Harper met in 2012. They married in 2014. Shimizu is a model and actress, born in San Jose, California. Harper is a beauty & fashion businesswoman, brand consultant and member of the CFDA. Two incredible women and role models! Their accounts : @jennyshimizu @michellevioly Month theme : Pride 🌈 #pridemonth2018 #JennyShimizu #MichelleHarper #lgbtq #lgbt #pridemonth #pride #happypride #queer #lesbians #lesbiancouple #inspiringwomen #lesbiansinfashion #illustration #drawing #gay #lesbiankiss #loveislove #gaycouple #girlswhokissgirls #girlswholikegirls #lesbiansofig #instalesbians #marchedesfiertes #gaypride #lgbtpride #lgbtcommunity