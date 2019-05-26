Estás viendo:

EN FOTOS La mujer con la que Angelina Jolie pensó casarse lleva una feliz vida con su esposa

EN FOTOS La mujer con la que Angelina Jolie pensó casarse lleva una feliz vida con su esposa

Angelina y Jenny trabajaron juntas en la película Foxfire -Jóvenes incomprendidas- estrenada en 1996.

Por MB

Angelina Jolie sorprendió a muchos tras confesar que en los años noventa pensó casarse con una mujer con quien mantuvo una intensa relación lésbica con la actriz y modelo Jenny Shimizu, de origen asiático.

Angelina y Jenny trabajaron juntas en la película Foxfire -Jóvenes incomprendidas- estrenada en 1996. Ambas se enamoraron durante la grabación del filme que cuenta la historia de cinco adolescentes que se unen para propinarle una paliza a su maestro de biología, quien había abusado sexualmente de ellas.

En la película, Maddy Wirtz (Hedy Burress), Rita Faldes (Jenny Lewis), Goldie Goldman (Jenny Shimizu), Violet Kahn (Sarah Rosenberg) y Legs Sadovsky (Angelina Jolie), construyen una sólida amistad, pero su lado salvaje comenzará a salirse de control, y una de ellas se convierte en adicta a la heroína.

El romance era cosa del pasado hasta que Angelina le contó a Daily Mail que "probablemente me habría casado con ella" de no haber conocido al que fue su primer esposo. "Creo que me enamoré el primer segundo en que la vi", afirmó Angelina.

A la izquierda de la imagen, Jenny Shimizu, de 51 años, posa feliz con su esposa, Michelle Harper, también modelo. Antes Jenny había estado casada con Rebecca Loos.

La pareja comparte el amor por el modelaje:

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @newheroines for your words and your art and your heart・・・ Happy Pride day from Paris! 🌈🏳️‍🌈🇫🇷 Jenny Shimizu and Michelle Violy Harper met in 2012. They married in 2014. Shimizu is a model and actress, born in San Jose, California. Harper is a beauty & fashion businesswoman, brand consultant and member of the CFDA. Two incredible women and role models! Their accounts : @jennyshimizu @michellevioly Month theme : Pride 🌈 #pridemonth2018 #JennyShimizu #MichelleHarper #lgbtq #lgbt #pridemonth #pride #happypride #queer #lesbians #lesbiancouple #inspiringwomen #lesbiansinfashion #illustration #drawing #gay #lesbiankiss #loveislove #gaycouple #girlswhokissgirls #girlswholikegirls #lesbiansofig #instalesbians #marchedesfiertes #gaypride #lgbtpride #lgbtcommunity

A post shared by Michelle Violy Harper Shimizu (@michellevioly) on

Jenny Shimizu rehizo su vida sin Angelina Jolie

La pareja no escatima en expresar públicamente su felicidad:

Jenny es activista de derechos tanto en favor de las personas como de los animales

Te recomendamos en video:

Relacionados