EN FOTOS La mujer con la que Angelina Jolie pensó casarse lleva una feliz vida con su esposa

View this post on Instagram

angelina jolie at peak dyke levels and jenny shimizu looking as hot as ever! jolie described their connection on the set of foxfire (1996) as "love at first sight" 🔥🔥🔥 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #lesbian #angelinajolie #jennyshimizu #gay #queer #dyke #dykehistory #lgbt #bi #foxfire