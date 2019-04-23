Experta real asegura que el príncipe Harry quiere vivir su vida separada de la realeza
Los hermanos han estado peleando en los últimos meses
Los príncipes William y Harry llevando vidas separadas pueden ser en realidad un movimiento positivo para la monarquía británica.
Los hermanos revolvieron los titulares el domingo después de que estuvieron notablemente distantes durante los servicios de la iglesia. Los testigos afirmaron que William, de 36 años, y Harry, de 34, no se hablaban fuera de la Capilla de San Jorge en Windsor, ni antes ni después de la iglesia.
View this post on Instagram
After serving in the @BritishArmy for ten years, The Duke of Sussex has committed himself to promoting the welfare of members of the Armed Forces and veterans. The Duke knows the lasting effects military service can have, as soldiers recover from PTS after battle or struggle to get back into the normalities of civilian life. Through his work with servicemen and women, The Duke has also seen how families benefit from extra support when their loved ones are away and adjusting to life back home. He met many soldiers and their families at the Lord Mayor’s Big Curry Lunch in London today. This is an annual event which raises money for @soldierscharity to support those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. The Duke’s work with wounded servicemen and women has included creating @weareinvictusgames, volunteering with the Army's Personnel Recovery Unit in London, trekking with wounded servicemen and women to the South Pole and in the Arctic and supporting a number of adventure challenges through his Endeavour Fund. The Duchess of Sussex was unfortunately unable to attend today, but has joined her husband in supporting the troops at the Invictus Games, Endeavour Fund and with the TILS Fund, as an extension of her previous work in this space. By participating in events like today’s, The Duke hopes that servicemen and women are recognised for their unique skill set and abilities, and that we all work together to ensure that they and their families have the support they need and deserve during and after service.
Según los informes, la disputa entre los hermanos comenzó cuando William expresó su preocupación por la rapidez con que Harry y Meghan Markle se movieron en su relación antes de casarse en mayo de 2018.
"Hablé con un contacto que conocía a los hermanos desde que eran pequeños y que dice que en realidad, al vivir en casas separadas, al tener hogares separados, la relación probablemente se hará más fuerte", dijo la experta real Katie Nicholl a Fox News.
View this post on Instagram
Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa @littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital @Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe – from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.
Nicholl, corresponsal real de Vanity Fair, publicó recientemente "Harry and Meghan: Life, Loss and Love", que presenta una mirada profunda a la pareja y cómo su romance de alto perfil está cambiando para siempre la monarquía. Presenta entrevistas con amigos cercanos a la pareja, los que han trabajado con Harry, así como ayudantes de palacio, entre otros.
Nicholl dijo que Harry siempre había planeado desarrollar su propia identidad dentro del palacio real, en lugar de ser reconocido únicamente como "el de repuesto".
View this post on Instagram
This afternoon The Duke of Sussex visited an OnSide Youth Zone in Dagenham, as a continuation of his longstanding work in supporting young people and the belief that sport can change and sometimes even save lives. @OnSideyz creates state of the art ‘Youth Zones’ for disadvantaged communities to provide children and adults aged 8 to 19 (and up to age 25 with a disability) with a safe and inspiring place to be for mentorship, support, and guidance. Having a community centre such as @OnSideyz creates a safe space, a network of support, and a sense of belonging for thousands of young people, to help them deal with issues they’re facing such as knife crime, domestic abuse and teenage pregnancy. Participation in youth zones is proven to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour by half or more. Earlier this year, The Duke was joined by The Duchess of Sussex in opening an OnSide club in Birkenhead. Above, a few moments from past visits as well as from today, to highlight the valuable and necessary work @OnSideyz does for the community. Photo credit: Chris Jackson
"Creo que siempre iba a ser un caso en el que Harry quisiera expandirse por su cuenta cuando finalmente se casara, y con Meghan, encontró una mujer fuerte, segura y capaz", explicó Nicholl. "Y entonces creo que la relación con los hermanos… es más probable que no, mejorará porque con ambos tienen más espacio".
Nicholl admitió que los "desafíos" han impactado la relación entre William y Harry y que no se puede negar que "ha habido tensiones" entre los dos. Por lo tanto, el movimiento real beneficiará a todos, especialmente a Harry.
La tensión que se vivió entre los príncipes Harry y William en el cumpleaños de la reina Isabel II
La relación entre los hermanos de la realeza va de mal en peor.
"Harry tendrá más libertad, Harry tendrá la capacidad de salir solo", dijo Nicholl. "Recuerda, no es fácil ser el repuesto. Harry no ha tenido un papel tallado y predeterminado para él como lo hace William como futuro rey. Y entonces Harry ha tenido que encontrar ese papel por sí mismo. Creo que ha hecho un trabajo extraordinario al hacerlo y siempre ha contado con el apoyo de su hermano".