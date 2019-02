Diego Boneta confirma que será el primer superhéroe latino

View this post on Instagram

I am so pumped to be partnering with @mgm_television and @markburnett13 to bring you the 1st LATIN SUPER HERO with our new tv series based on Richard Dominguez’s Latino comic: “El Gato Negro” !!! 💥🦸🏽‍♂️ @threeamigos @jglick1717 @jordan_berkus @nigelmeiojas @corycrespo @mondra69 @brooksbutter