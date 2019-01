Buscas universidades del extranjero, Estos son los países que te pagarán por estudiar

View this post on Instagram

Both @lmu.muenchen and @fu_berlin are invested in improving the educational situation for refugees, who want to continue their studies. Attending the High-level side event of the United Nations General Assembly "Scaling Innovations in Emergency Education" provided the #germanuniversityalliance with valuable insights into ongoing and planned processes presented by renowned speakers. Additionally we got a chance to visit the part of the #berlinwall that is displayed in the UN Headquarters with the #germanhouse in the background. #unga #lmumünchen #lmumunich #fuberlin