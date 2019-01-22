Así quedó el 'Ken Humano' tras su cirugía número 69
Volvió al quirófano luego de casi perder la vida en un procedimiento el año pasado.
Rodrigo Alves vuelve a dar de qué hablar, luego de someterse a docenas de cirugías plásticas en un intento por perfeccionar su apariencia.
Hoy, doce meses después, se estaba retirando cuatro costillas para parecerse más al novio de la Barbie.
Sin embargo, esta vez le quitaron 5 cm de piel y 200 hilos de rosca e hilos de polipropileno transparentes que habían sido insertados en la cara con el fin de levantar la piel.
Dicho pricedimiento era para estimular la producción de colágeno.
Se lo realizó en la ciudad de Teherán, Irán. Allí fue recibido con rosas y un gran equipo que lo acompañó en su transformación.
Todo esto con el fin de que su cara luciera más pequeña.
"Después de más de 62 cirugías plásticas se necesita un mantenimiento", escribió la celebridad.
New year & New Face! After 62 plastic surgeries there is a maintenance in order to keep up with the ageless look. Botox and Fillers isn’t plastic surgery it is a aesthetic treatment that improves and helps to Mascaraed the natural ageing process, I am not getting any younger and naturally my face is changing. Due to my hectic life style I often look very tired for that I had a PRP treatment and masotheraphy with @doctornoori at @parsianbeauty it improves the dark circles under the eyes and the quality of the skin and masotheraphy improves the hair growth. Due to too much Botox my eye brown dropped once and the amazing Dr Ghobadi . Was able to fix it, now we will be having a templelift along side, eye lift, cheek lift and middle face lift and a lip lift BASICALLY will is lifting my entire face! 👶🏻 my current chin implant is still too big and due to my gain in weight after Xmas I now need a lipo under my jaw and jaw line the amazing Dr @drilkhani will be fixing that and perfecting my face to the maximum ! A big thank you to @dr.m.sadr and the amazing team at @parsianbeauty for such amazing hospitality here in #tehran I am very happy to be here ! #rodrigoalves #plasticsurgery
El Ken humano escribió a sus fanáticos de Instagram que se realizaría un levantamiento lateral de ojos, un estiramiento de mejilla.
Además de un facial medio y de labios.
"¡Básicamente es el levantamiento de toda mi cara!", dice en la descripción de su publicación.
Finalmente señaló que su implante de mentón actual todavía es demasiado grande y que necesitaba una liposucción debajo de la línea de la mandíbula y la mandíbula.
El diario Daily Mail reveló que tiene pensadas otras siete operaciones.
After so many plastic surgeries there is a maintenance and a commitment, I am not getting any younger and naturally my face is changing, cheeks get lower, also the lips drops, along side the eyes and everything else. Most of us do not accept the natural ageing process by using face creams and serums that doesn’t work and promise you wonders and thanks to the tech-knowledge nowadays and good plastic surgeons I have being able to reinvent my self and became the happy & bright person that I am today. My mind matches my body and souls and that is what matters to me. To be happy ! I would like to thank you the professionals from @parsianbeauty for such an amazing support and great work ! and obviously dr @dr.m.sadr @drilkhani & dr Ghobadi for such an amazing job so far. My next procedure will be the replacement of my chin implants for a V shape small, then next Monday I am having a revision of my nose using cartilage from my ribs, I shall be able to show you the final results of my face upgrade in 4 weeks ! Stay tuned on my insta stories ! Full article on #dailymail https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-6590627/Human-Ken-Doll-Rodrigo-Alves-reveals-gruesome-results-five-hour-face-reduction-surgery.html @dailymail @dailymail.co.uk @dailymailtv @thedailydailymail #rodrigoalves #plasticsurgery #kendoll
Recordemos que…
Rodrigo Alves, mejor conocido como el 'Ken Humano', inició su afición por parecerse a un príncipe de Disney desde que era tan solo un niño, ya que sufrió bullying por su físico, de hecho lo llamaban “nariz de papa”.
A los 17 años comenzó con las cirugías. Para financiar todas estas intervenciones ha tenido que recurrir a la herencia de sus abuelos españoles y a los ingresos que recibe por su trabajo en una compañía aérea y como modelo.
Se ha convertido en todo un ícono de las cirugías y no es para menos, pues ha gastado más de 450 mil libras esterlinas, en más de 50 procedimientos quirúrgicos para verse como el afamado muñeco Ken, compañero de Barbie.
8 weeks on the #ketogenicdiet and 2 stones lost !! It wasn’t easy in the first 2 weeks but after the 3rd week when My body started to run in ketosis only and use the fat and protein as a source of energy I stop craving for carbs, now the keto diet is part of my life Style I also have learnt how to Cook delicious #keto friendly meals. I feel amazing now all my outfits fits me like a glove and I shall do my best to maintain it this way. #truestory #rodrigoalves #lifestyle #marbella
