Así quedó el 'Ken Humano' tras su cirugía número 69 .

New year & New Face! After 62 plastic surgeries there is a maintenance in order to keep up with the ageless look. Botox and Fillers isn’t plastic surgery it is a aesthetic treatment that improves and helps to Mascaraed the natural ageing process, I am not getting any younger and naturally my face is changing. Due to my hectic life style I often look very tired for that I had a PRP treatment and masotheraphy with @doctornoori at @parsianbeauty it improves the dark circles under the eyes and the quality of the skin and masotheraphy improves the hair growth. Due to too much Botox my eye brown dropped once and the amazing Dr Ghobadi . Was able to fix it, now we will be having a templelift along side, eye lift, cheek lift and middle face lift and a lip lift BASICALLY will is lifting my entire face! 👶🏻 my current chin implant is still too big and due to my gain in weight after Xmas I now need a lipo under my jaw and jaw line the amazing Dr @drilkhani will be fixing that and perfecting my face to the maximum ! A big thank you to @dr.m.sadr and the amazing team at @parsianbeauty for such amazing hospitality here in #tehran I am very happy to be here ! #rodrigoalves #plasticsurgery