Estás viendo:

10 adorables ideas para disfrazar a tu mascota en Halloween

10 adorables ideas para disfrazar a tu mascota en Halloween

¡Todas son hermosas!

Por Maribel Gamas

Las mascotas son parte fundamental en las familias, es por ello que unirlas a los festejos tradicionales del año resulta una excelente idea. A continuación te presentaremos algunas fotos de perritos en vísperas de Halloween que ponen su mayor empeño en verse terroríficos, pero no hacen más que llenarnos de ternura y amor.

Disfraz

Disfraz Perro Calabaza
Varias Tallas
Desde: $218.00

adquierelo-0fb3cb263f4e0bd8f03bd108dc2c3cb8.jpg

Why so serious?

Este pequeñito es la mejor versión de todos los Joker en la historia…

Perrito pirata

Es que con esos ojitos ¿quién le puede decir que no?

Unicorn dog

Una ternurita que podría parecer que tiene una pijama puesta al borde de tomar la siesta, pero sin duda, un disfraz muy de tendencia.

Fantasmagórico

Los clásicos nunca pasarán de moda y este tierno perrito lo sabe

ESO el perro más lindo de todos

¿Quién dijo que IT estaría de moda sólo en 2017?

Orange is the new dog

Este perrito sabe como llevar el naranja en todo su esplendor

View this post on Instagram

I iz a pupkin 🐶🎃

A post shared by Charlie (@a_dood_named_charlie) on

¿Alguien pidió pollo?

Este amiguito decidió rendirle tributo al ya fallecido Coronel Sanders

La guerra de las Doglaxias

¡Que los ladridos nos acompañen!

Georgie Dog

¡Todos flotan, amiguito!

Perrito plomero

Este amigo muestra mucho más que su ternura con el hermoso disfraz que porta con mucha gallardía

Nueva Mujerhalloween bocadillos

¡Delicioso y original! Bocadillos de pizza al estilo Halloween

Cuando se trata de comida, el Halloween también puede ser muy creativo.

Relacionados