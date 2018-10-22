¡Espectacular! La foto escultural de The Rock que dejó impactada a todas sus fanáticas
Recientemente publicó en su cuenta en Instagram una imagen que muestra su espectacular físico
A base de mucho esfuerzo, constancia y dedicación, Dwayne Johnson, 'The Rock', ha logrado esculpir a lo largo de décadas un físico envidiable y prácticamente inimitable. Con él, ha conseguido todo lo que se ha propuesto en su carrera.
Dialed in & hit the mark. 260lbs of attitude & classy cuss words. After 18 weeks of disciplined diet & intense training, here’s where I landed my carcass for shooting my FAST & FURIOUS spin-off HOBBS & SHAW. Always room for improvements, but not too bad for a scarred up surgically repaired Brahma Bull who’s injuries always tell the story. Huge THANKS to my strength and conditioning coach @daverienzi for his masterful strategies that’s constantly shifting daily based on how I’m looking/feeling to achieve our goals. THANKS to EVERYONE in my inner circle (including the NASA scientists 😉) who support the big picture – my diet, training, health & wellness, balance, consistency and execution. Finally, THANKS TO ALL THE FANS. My people out there worldwide 🌎 who buy into our grind belief and my philosophy that payin’ our dues is owed on a daily basis. Thanks for rockin’ with me — let’s have some fun and take this HOBBS & SHAW franchise to the next level. #HardestWorkerInTheRoom #Hobbs #NightlyTequilaDrinker 🥃
En la imagen colocó el siguiente mensaje: “Después de 18 semanas de dieta disciplinada y entrenamiento intenso, aquí es donde aterricé mi cadáver”.
Luego añadió: “Muchísimas GRACIAS a mi entrenador de fuerza y acondicionamiento @daverienzi por sus estrategias magistrales que cambian constantemente a diario en función de cómo me veo y siento para lograr nuestras metas”.
“Gracias a todos en mi círculo interno (incluidos los científicos de la NASA) que apoyan el panorama general: mi dieta, entrenamiento, salud y bienestar, equilibrio, coherencia y ejecución. Finalmente, gracias a TODOS LOS FANS. Mi gente allá afuera, en todo el mundo, que cree en nuestra creencia y mi filosofía. Gracias por rockear conmigo”, señaló The Rock en la imagen que ya cuenta con más de 5,2 millones de “like”.
TBT in our beloved Florida Everglades where I tamed Big Bertha — the legendary swampland gator responsible for biting off 7 human arms, 47 toes, 12 truck bumpers and 1 leather fanny pack. My interpretation of “fun” has always been slightly debatable. Now kindly hold my tequila tea, I gotta gator to wrassle 😈💪🏾
La fotografía contó con mensajes calientes de sus fanáticas que mostraron su admiración por la escultural figura de Dwayne Johnson.
“Eres en Dios en el mundo The Rock. Eres todo un Hércules, te amo y sueño estar contigo”, expresó la fanática @avaynemet.
My lil’ Jasmine Lia just looooves coming to hang out with me in the #IronParadise while I clang and bang and crank out loud tunes 🎶. It warms my cold black heart as she just sits on the ground and looks up in complete loving awe and says “Wow daddy you’re so strong” while I hammer away 🔨 💪🏾 Ironically, my baby son @kevinhart4real does the exact same thing too when he comes to watch me workout. #GratefulForTheseLittleMoments #TeachingAllMyBabyGirls #AndLittleKevKevToo #BeTheHardestWorkerInTheRoom
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson es un apasionado del ejercicio. A sus cuarenta y cinco años, su fornido aspecto es fruto de gran dedicación, trabajo, disciplina y constancia. El actor estadounidense también fue luchador profesional y una gran prueba de ello es su tonificado cuerpo, pero mantener esa musculada complexión requiere su esfuerzo.