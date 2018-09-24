Selena Gomez está recibiendo excesivos mensajes de odio por su aspecto en redes sociales
Selena Gomez se ha coronado como la reina de Instagram por ser la personalidad con más seguidores en dicha plataforma. Con 143 millones de seguidores es una de las principales influencias en el mundo juvenil.
Ella ha sido una gran influencia mostrando que el apoyo a otros, la ruptura de estereotipos y el amor propio son tópicos de los que tenemos que hablar.
La decisión de Selena Gomez
Pero el tener a tanta gente observando cada uno de sus pasos y juzgando todo lo que pone tiene sus consecuencias. Muchos no dudan en mostrar su amor y devoción a la cantante.
Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that’s been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I’m aware there will always be interests in one’s personal life because that’s the pace of our ‘social’ generation. I’m grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back— all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I’m eager to tap into more and more. Church is a name for something far more personal. There’s always agenda seeking information on such a subject and I understand why. Rarely do I mention church (and I didn’t) but I’ll always feel comfortable talking about my values and beliefs. I respect that from everyone and anyone. I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y’all know me and my heart. I can’t help it. So I’ll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon 😊 I love you guys to the moon and back. For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!
Sin embargo, también existe esta parte negativa que recibe continuamente. Por ello ha decidido tomar un descanso por de las redes sociales en las cuales ya era mucho más activa.
Tomó la decisión por dos razones:
1.- Subió un video en donde se encontraba trabajando mientras estaba enferma. Ahí la gente aprovechó a volcar su odio con crueles comentarios. Ofendieron su aspecto, su talla, su cara… entre muchos otras ofensas.
2.- También subió una fotografía con una coleta, un elegante maquillaje y un cóctel en la mano. La postal tuvo tantos comentarios negativos que Selena decidió borrarla de sus redes sociales.
Selena se "toma unas vacaciones" de redes sociales
Ahora ella ha decidido darse un descanso de las ofensas. Nadie debería estar expuesta a tanta violencia, aunque ésta sea a través de redes sociales. Las palabras, aunque se digan a través de un monitor, pueden causar mucho daño en otros.
Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.
“Estado de animo jajaja (¡me miraba en el espejo como un idiota!, escribió junto a la fotografía en donde se ve a Selena con una hermosa sonrisa. Actualización: tomando un descanso en las redes sociales. De nuevo. Por más que estoy agradecido por la voz que las redes sociales nos brindan a cada uno de nosotros, estoy igualmente agradecido de poder dar un paso atrás y vivir mi vida presente hasta el momento en que me han dado. ¡Amabilidad y aliento solo por un momento! Solo recuerda: los comentarios negativos pueden dañar los sentimientos de alguien. Obvi.”