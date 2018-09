La verdadera razón por la que terminó el primer matrimonio de Meghan Markle

View this post on Instagram

👑 When Meghan married #TrevorEngelson in 2011, after they dated for seven years, she threw an enormous four-day bash in a luxurious resort in #Jamaica. [pic: 1] Instead of spending hours to get prepared for the ceremony, Meghan was in a yellow polka-dot bikini posing on the beach with her beloved mum #DoriaRadlan. [pic: 2] Meghan's first wedding dress was a long, white, floor-length gown with an encrusted silver belt embellished on to the dress. [pic: 3, 4.] After the wedding night, Meghan and groom had three more days of partying in store for their guests. Games of 'wheelbarrow' were organised on the beach, with one candid snap showing Meghan being walked on her hands across the sand by a male guest. [pic: 6] Meghan filed for #divorce citing 'irreconcilable differences' after they tried to make their long-distance marriage work while Trevor was based in LA and Meghan in Toronto for Suits. #meghanmarkle