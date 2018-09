Te romperá el corazón leer esta carta que le escribió a su novia un hombre llamado Kyle James

Happy wedding day to me. Actually I guess non-wedding day to me. July 3rd was going to be our wedding day. We would be celebrating our love… yes our real love… in Croatia today. Funny how things change. I never publicly announced the breakup or felt the need to explain why it all ended. Why such a dreamy love ended. Because there is no reason. Sometimes life just changes and people evolve and a life that was once right just isn’t right anymore. And that’s okay. Love grows. Love evolves. Love changes course. And that’s okay. I am okay. I am grateful for the love I once had. The love that molded me into the person I am today. The love that taught me about exploration and frustration and adventure. That love will never be gone. That love is forever in my heart and in my identity. So thank you 2011-2017 for getting me here. Thank you to my love and my partner that brought me to this place. Thank you friends and family that have held my hand through the heartache and struggle. Thank you Mother Earth for celebrating today with me and sending me so many messages proving that where I am today is exactly where I am supposed to be. And thank you self for finding the strength to listen to your inner voice and trust that the universe has your back always. • • • • • #aeriereal #love #heartache #heartbreak #honesty #tattoos #girlswithtattoos #mothtattoo #finelinetattoo #armtattoos #notafraidofthefall

A post shared by Ashley Grigsby (@ash.griz) on Jul 3, 2018 at 2:12pm PDT