Michelle Obama tiene todas las cualidades de la mujer capricornio

#PANNfam have you heard? Our girl #MichelleObama is hitting the road! Here is what she says, “The Voting Rights Act makes our democracy stronger, giving every American, from all walks of life, the right to vote. I think of all the folks who organized, who marched, who showed up to the polls knowing they could be intimidated, beaten, or turned away. They stood up time and again for their right to vote. I want us all to continue their legacy and ensure every eligible American casts their vote. That’s why I’m hitting the road with the rest of the @WhenWeAllVote team for the Week of Action this September. I’m counting on you to be a part of it. I need all of you out there to help get folks registered, fired up, and ready to spread the word. RSVP or sign up to host your own event in your community: whenweallvote.org/events.” #PANNtv

A post shared by Pan-African News Network (@panntv) on Aug 8, 2018 at 2:25pm PDT