Los mejores regalos para tu Piscis favorito
Esta temporada de Piscis (19 de Febrero al 20 de Marzo), el signo más artístico, intuitivo sabio y soñador, por lo tanto si tienes a uno en tu vida y piensas darle un regalo de cumpleaños, es importante que tomes en cuenta estos rasgos de su personalidad. A continuación te damos algunas ideas de regalos que le encantarán a tu Piscis favorito:
Atrapa sueños
Los atrapa sueños son el regalo ideal para Piscis por su naturaleza soñadora y su estilo bohemio.
Diario
i don't know if you guys noticed but i never shared my february monthly spread because i really didn't like it, but this march one i'm really happy with 🌼🌸 it's messy, but that's how i like it nowadays!! 🌿🌻 // 📸 find the photos i used in this spread on my pinterest @ colbujo // stickers from aliexpress
Un diario le ayudará a anotar las experiencias de su día a día lo cual puede ser muy útil para su mente creativa pues le ayudará a tener orden.
Joyería
ZODIAC NECKLACE 1. CHOOSE YOUR SIGN 💫 เลือกกลุ่มดาวราศี – Aquarius – Pisces – Aries – Taurus – Gemini – Cancer – Leo – Virgo – Libra – Scorpio – Sagittarius – Capricorn . . 2. CHOOSE YOUR COLOUR AND LENGTH เลือกสีของจี้ที่ต้องการ 🌙 Silver / 16 “ 🌙 Gold / 16” 🌙 Rose Gold / 16” . . Pre-order : 2 weeks Ask us via LINE . Affordable price ❤️ . #zodiacjewelry #zodiacnecklace #สร้อยราคาถูก #เครื่องประดับ #พรีออเดอร์เกาหลี #พรีออเดอร์อเมริกา #preorder
A Piscis le gustan las piezas con significado especial así que los amuletos son perfectos para este signo.
Cámara instantanea
I wasted six films on my Polaroid trying out different light setting asdfghjkl why am I always so stupid. I finally figured it out though, so here’s a beautiful first photo of my bookshelves! Because I love my bookshelves it deserves to be commemorated. – I didn’t get to go out today but I did cancel all of my subscriptions because I can’t spend $30 every month on music and audible and on polaroid film, which actually made me feel a lot better anxiety wise. Now I’m off to do two history essays wish me luck! – What are you currently reading? • • • • #book #reading #bibliophile #bookish #bookstagrammer #bookphoto #bookphotography #bookworm #booklover #reader #bookblogger #booknerd #polaroid #prints #bookshelves
Las cámaras instantáneas le brindan una estética especial a las fotografías, es el regalo perfecto para Piscis ya que le encanta capturar los momentos especiales y amará el efecto de fantasía que da esta cámara.
Tratamientos para la piel
These luxurious handmade bath bombs are made without dyes or synthetic fragrance oils. Only organic ingredients are used in all of our bath products, and they are scented only with essential oils. These lovely lavender bath bombs have organic homegrown lavender flowers in them, making the aroma even better. #bathtime #bathbomb #bathbombs #organic #organicbathbomb #relaxingtime #relaxingbath #timetorelax #aromatherapy #bathandbodycare #lavenderessentialoil #lavender #lavenderflowers #homegrown #homegrownlavendar #organiclavender #nodye #nosynthetics #naturalbathbombs
A Piscis le gusta cuidar de su mente y su cuerpo por lo que un tratamiento para la piel con esencia de lavanda será ideal para relajarse.
Luces para decorar su habitación
A Piscis le gusta que su espacio refleje su interior, las luces le darán un efecto mágico a su habitación.