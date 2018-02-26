Estás viendo:

Los mejores regalos para tu Piscis favorito

Por Cecilia Martínez

Esta temporada de Piscis (19 de Febrero al 20 de Marzo), el signo más artístico, intuitivo sabio y soñador, por lo tanto si tienes a uno en tu vida y piensas darle un regalo de cumpleaños, es importante que tomes en cuenta estos rasgos de su personalidad. A continuación te damos algunas ideas de regalos que le encantarán a tu Piscis favorito:

Atrapa sueños

🌌 Sweet Dreams are made of this 🌌

A post shared by Dana☮♎♏♐ (@wild.heart.whimsicals) on

Los atrapa sueños son el regalo ideal para Piscis por su naturaleza soñadora y su estilo bohemio.

Diario

Un diario le ayudará a anotar las experiencias de su día a día lo cual puede ser muy útil para su mente creativa pues le ayudará a tener orden.

Joyería

A Piscis le gustan las piezas con significado especial así que los amuletos son perfectos para este signo.

Cámara instantanea

I wasted six films on my Polaroid trying out different light setting asdfghjkl why am I always so stupid. I finally figured it out though, so here's a beautiful first photo of my bookshelves! Because I love my bookshelves it deserves to be commemorated. – I didn't get to go out today but I did cancel all of my subscriptions because I can't spend $30 every month on music and audible and on polaroid film, which actually made me feel a lot better anxiety wise. Now I'm off to do two history essays wish me luck! – What are you currently reading? • • • • #book #reading #bibliophile #bookish #bookstagrammer #bookphoto #bookphotography #bookworm #booklover #reader #bookblogger #booknerd #polaroid #prints #bookshelves

A post shared by Bookwyrm YyLen 🇦🇺 (@booktopsleeper) on

Las cámaras instantáneas le brindan una estética especial a las fotografías, es el regalo perfecto para Piscis ya que le encanta capturar los momentos especiales y amará el efecto de fantasía que da esta cámara.

Tratamientos para la piel

A Piscis le gusta cuidar de su mente y su cuerpo por lo que un tratamiento para la piel con esencia de lavanda será ideal para relajarse.

Luces para decorar su habitación

A Piscis le gusta que su espacio refleje su interior, las luces le darán un efecto mágico a su habitación.

