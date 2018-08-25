¡Polémica! Prohíben a Serena Williams volver a usar su "traje de pantera" en Roland Garros
La decisión sobre la vestimenta de Serena ha causado polémica.
Una decisión sobre el vestuario de la tenista Serena Williams ha causado indignación. Y es que no le permitirán volver a usar el “traje de pantera” que usó en la última edición de Ronald Garros.
El presidente de la Federación Francesa de Tenis (FFT), Bernard Giudicelli abrió el debate sobre la vestimenta de la tenista al decir "creo que a veces hemos llegado muy lejos. El conjunto de Serena Williams de este año, por ejemplo, no será aceptado más. Hace falta respetar el juego y el lugar".
In an interview with Tennis Magazine, French Open president Bernard Giudicelli discussed his intentions to enforce a more strict dress code at Roland-Garros moving forward. – “Serena’s outfit this year, for example, would no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place,” says Giudicelli. – Serena Williams wore her “warrior princess, queen from Wakanda” catsuit to this year’s French Open, following the birth of her daughter Olympia in 2017. The catsuit is designed to protect against blood clots, which Williams has gone on record to say is one of several complications she suffered from post pregnancy. Swipe to see @nike’s response to Bernard Giudicelli’s statement, and let us know your thoughts below. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #culture #culturalnoise #serenawilliams #fortheculture #forthepeople #tennis #nike #fashion #styleblogger #fashionicon #complex #modernnotoriety #highsnobiety #hypebeast #fashionkilla #styleicon #hero #icon #legend #niketennis #nikeathlete #nikeclothes #motivation #nicekicks #kicksonfire #offwhite
La tenista estadounidense utilizó el traje en el Gram Slam a finales de mayo y principio junio de este año, ya que mejoraba su circulación y le ayudaba a recuperarse tras el parto.
Serena, quien es ganadora de 23 títulos de Grand Slam, sorprendió en la última edición de Roland Garros con su combinación negra inspirada en la película 'Black Panther', que según sus propias palabras, la hacía sentirse una "superheroína".
Conquer in your own cat suit. Faith, hope, and love are phenomenal armor. Rule makers and naysayers will abound with blockades, but their negativity does not dictate your worth and ability. Soar on like Serena. Whether a man, woman or child — you are a beautifully budding dream ready to fragrantly change the world. Go run, rest, and roar with love. Believe in yourself and the light you may awaken in others. #SerenaWilliams #mighty #GritAndGrace #AllOfUs #love #leadership #motivate #inspire #strength #faith #hope #love #armor #weekend #warrior #beautiful #believe #tennis #superhero #health #compression #legwear (photo cred – AP; EPA-EFE)
Giudicelli sostuvo que no planea crear un código de vestimenta tan estricto como el que rige en Wimbledon, donde es obligatorio utilizar ropa, incluso la interior, de color blanca, pero reafirmó la idea de colocar algunos límites.
"Esto llega un poco tarde para 2019, porque las colecciones ya se han diseñado", dijo Giudicelli, por lo que podría comenzar a regir en la edición de 2020.