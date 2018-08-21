Vestido de novia de Meghan Markle podría ser exhibido en el Castillo de Windsor
El diseño Givenchy que lució la ex actriz, estaría por salir del armario para se expuesto al público
Ya ha transcurrido suficiente tiempo desde aquél día soleado de mayo, cuando el mundo se paralizó para disfrutar de la boda real que sin duda pasará a la historia por ser una de las más significativas de la corona británica.
Meghan Markle sorprendió con un elegante vestido blanco que ahora pudiera estar a esacasos metros de la vista de quienes visiten una peculiar exposición.
Y es que, desde hace días se rumorea que el vestido de novia de Meghan Markle se va a exhibir públicamente en el Castillo de Windsor.
Los funcionarios del Palacio de Kensington están en conversaciones para presentar el vestido Givenchy de cuello de barco de la Duquesa de Sussex como 'la pieza central de una exhibición' en el castillo de 1.000 años de antigüedad donde la ex actriz se casó con el Príncipe Harry, reportó el Daily Express.
El vestido que fue diseñado por Clare Waight Keller, acaparó las miradas y es considerado como uno de los más hermosos y elegantes de la realeza.
Si la Duquesa de Susexx finalmente permite que su vestido de novia se exhiba, estará siguiendo los pasos de su cuñada Kate Middleton, en un movimiento que probablemente será abrazado con una fanfarria similar.
