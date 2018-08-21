Vestido de novia de Meghan Markle podría ser exhibido en el Castillo de Windsor

If St. George’s Chapel hasn't gotten you to Windsor Castle, maybe Meghan Markle’s wedding dress will. According to the Daily Express, royal sources have made "a firm decision to put the dress on display by the end of this year.” Per the Royal Trust, official announcements will come later this year. In anticipation of that day, let's revisit the details of the now-iconic gown. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👑Choosing A Designer👑 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Armed with just a dozen “bridal inspo” pics, Markle & BFF/stylist Jessica Mulroney explored designers—Burberry, Ralph & Russo, Erdem, Roland Mouret, Stella McCartney. But Givenchy artistic director Clare Waight Keller was always a frontrunner, with Meghan a longtime fan. As a Brit, Keller ticked a crucial box; once Meghan saw her sketches, she was sold. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👑The Design Process👑 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ First, they refined Meghan's vision: “We had variations but it quickly [held] to the final [design].” Meghan visited Keller's archive—a cache of designs, catalogues, fabric samples. Next, Clare researched fabric mills & chose a double-bonded silk cady in Meghan's desired “pure white". They discussed the "lines, proportions & scale & got to a point where Meghan knew exactly what she wanted." Then, NDA-bound craftspeople set to work creating the dress in clandestine ateliers. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The ornate veil took longer than the dress—almost 500 hours—because it represented every Commonwealth country. 53 flowers were embroidered in silk thread & organza & sewn onto the veil. "Those countries journeyed up the aisle with her." ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👑The Queen’s Approval👑⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Royal brides show The Queen their gown prior to the wedding, but a Markle pal clarified, “it’s not for approval. It's to share a special moment with the Queen.” While the stunning dress has been criticized as well as admired, its historical significance is unquestionable. It symbolizes a new phase for the British monarchy. But, perhaps more importantly, the dress is the emblem of a love story—and a memento of the happiest day of two people's lives. For those reasons & more, you can bet I’ll be queueing to see the gown IRL.

A post shared by The Royal Windsors (@royals_off_the_record) on Aug 20, 2018 at 5:10pm PDT