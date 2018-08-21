La razón por la que Amal Clooney se convirtió en la nueva enemiga de Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie vive uno de los momentos más difíciles de su vida.
Pero, además de eso, la actriz ahora tiene una nueva enemiga y se trata de Amal Clooney, la esposa de George Clooney, pues considera que se ha robado su identidad como la activista más destacada del mundo.
"Angelina odia toda la atención que recibe Amal. Es inteligente, elegante, tiene una familia hermosa y está haciendo un importante trabajo en derechos humanos. Ella está locamente celosa de Amal", dijo una fuente a Page Six.
La intérprete de “Maléfica” también está furiosa porque sus ex amigos George Clooney y Amal hayan tomado partido públicamente a favor de Pitt en la disputa legal por la custodia de sus seis hijos.
"Angelina vive en una burbuja y no puede entender por qué ella misma se ha vuelto tan impopular en Hollywood", agregó el informante al medio.
Amal no solo ha cumplido su misión de ayudar a los refugiados de todo el mundo, sino que en 2016, ella y su esposo lanzaron la Fundación Clooney.
Y, al igual que Jolie, también ha hablado en la sede de la ONU de Nueva York, dando un impresionante discurso en marzo sobre los peligros del Estado Islámico (ISIS).
