En escena y en el after party: Jennifer Lopez vistió Versace de pies a cabeza en los MTV Video Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez deslumbró con su actuación en el escenario de los MTV Video Music Awards 2018 celebrados en el Radio City Music Hall la noche del lunes 20 de agosto en la ciudad de Nueva York. La artista de 49 años fue la ganadora del 'Video Vanguard Award' este año y realizó una medley de sus mejores éxitos durante un show que incluyó hasta pirotecnia y atuendos de la firma Versace.

Music icon #JenniferLopez at the 2018 #VMAs in an #AtelierVersace silver chainmail gown, with one shoulder neckline, intricate all-over Swarovski crystal mesh accents and daring thigh-high slit.https://t.co/3RxPsl4NwR pic.twitter.com/WNASjkb1dO — VERSACE (@Versace) August 21, 2018

Jennifer inició su actuación con su clásico de 1999, "Waiting for Tonight" y luego se paseó por "On the Floor", "Dance Again", "I'm not your Mama", un pequeño fragmento de "Booty", "Love Do not Cost a Thing", "Get right", "All I Have", "Jenny From the Block", "I'm Real" que volvió a interpretar con Ja Rule, "Ain't Funny" y finalmente "Dinero" con DJ Khaled.

JLo's VMAs Vanguard Performance JLo proved exactly why she deserved the Video Vanguard Award at this year's Video Music Awards with this wig-snatching performance 😱 #VMAs Posted by MTV on Monday, August 20, 2018

Una vez terminada la premiación, Jennifer se fue con su novio Alex Rodríguez para celebrar en una fiesta privada su MTV Vanguard Award 2018 que se celebró en 'eauty & Essex' la madrugada de este 21 de agosto, también en la ciudad de Nueva York. No solo su novio, el ex jugador de béisbol de 43 años, estuvo con ella sino además su hijo Maxwell, así como la colaboradora de Jennifer en el tema "Booty", Iggy Azalea, quien la acompañó desde la alfombra roja.

Backing it up in Versace – #JenniferLopez first appeared on stage at the 2018 #VMAs in a custom-made chiffon cape in the Signature Pillow Talk print from the #VersacePreFall18 collection, entirely encrusted in Swarovski Crystals. #VersaceCelebritieshttps://t.co/3RxPslmoop pic.twitter.com/YY3Zzze51z — VERSACE (@Versace) August 21, 2018

Jennifer Lopez wore custom @Versace to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards and for her "Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award" performance. #VMAs https://t.co/Knn1nj1Qo2 pic.twitter.com/Fj9OpbOAyW — The Fashion Court (@TheFashionCourt) August 21, 2018