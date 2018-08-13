El contratiempo que casi impide la boda de Camilla Parker y el príncipe Carlos
La historia de amor del príncipe Carlos y Camilla no ha sido fácil.
La historia de amor de Camilla Parker y el príncipe Carlos ha sido difícil para ellos, pues al principio no contaban con el apoyo de la realeza, ni mucho menos de su pueblo.
Su controvertida relación comenzó en 1992, mientras el príncipe Carlos todavía estaba casado con la princesa Diana, lo que hizo que Camilla se ganara el odio de Reino Unido y la familia real.
La Reina Isabel desaprobó la relación de su hijo e incluso algunos autores británicos han asegurado en sus biografías que la monarca se negaba a coincidir en el mismo lugar que Camilla.
Pero, el amor que existía entre ellos era más grande que todo y finalmente, el 9 de abril de 2005 se casaron en una ceremonia civil en Windsor Guildhall.
Una boda llena de contratiempos
El día de su boda una multitud se reunió afuera del Windsor Guildhal para celebrar la unión. A la ceremonia solo acudieron 28 personas.
El día que debía ser el más feliz de la vida de Camilla, pues al fin se casaría con el hombre que amaba, estuvo lleno de algunos contratiempos.
De acuerdo a medios británicos, ese día Camilla despertó con un grave cuadro de sinusitis, además del nerviosismo de encarar al mundo entero. Aún así, las cosas salieron mejor de lo esperado y la pareja recibió la felicitación del pueblo inglés.
Camilla recibió el título de Duquesa de Cornualles y no el de Princesa de Gales, por respeto a la memoria de Diana. También se estipuló que se referirían a ella como su Alteza Real, mismo nombramiento que recibirá si Carlos decide tomar su lugar en el trono.
Pero, Camilla, estaba muy asustada cuando salió del auto con Carlos y se despidió brevemente antes de desaparecer en Guildhall, señala uno de los tantos biógrafos de la Familia Real.
Sin embargo, años después los miembros de la realeza comenzaron a aceptar el hecho de que Carlos y Camilla estaban juntos y que probablemente la ahora Duquesa llegaría a ser Reina.
Por su parte, la Reina Isabel envió un significativo mensaje a la pareja, diciendo "Han superado a Becher's Brook y The Chair y todo tipo de otros terribles obstáculos. Han llegado y estoy muy orgulloso y les deseo lo mejor. Mi hijo está en casa con la mujer que ama".
