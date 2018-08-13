El contratiempo que casi impide la boda de Camilla Parker y el príncipe Carlos

💍 9 April 2005 Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla Parker Bowles celebrated their 13th Wedding Anniversary♡ Charles is the eldest child of the reigning Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, Duke of Edinburgh• Camilla is the eldest child of Major Bruce Shand and his wife Rosalind Cubitt, daughter of Roland Cubitt, 3rd Baron Ashcombe and his wife Sonia Rosemary Keppel• —- In 1971, Charles and Camilla met in mid-1971, though they both belonged to the same social circle and occasionally attended the same events, they had not formally met. They became close friends and eventually began seeing one another, which was well known within their social circle. When they became a couple, they regularly met at polo matches at Smith's Lawn in Windsor Great Park, where Charles often played polo. They also became part of a set at Annabel's in Berkeley Square. As the relationship grew more serious, Charles met Camilla's family in Plumpton and he introduced her to some members of his family. The relationship was put on hold after Charles travelled overseas to join the Royal Navy in early 1973; however, it ended abruptly afterward• —- In 1973, Camilla married her on and off boyfriend since the 1960s, Andrew Parker Bowles. The couple had two children: Tom Parker Bowles (b. 1974), and Laura Rose Lopes (b. 1978)• —- In 1977, Charles met Lady Diana Spencer, while he was visiting her home, Althorp. He was the companion of her elder sister Sarah and did not consider Diana romantically until mid-1980. The couple married in 1981 and produced two sons: Prince William (b. 1982), and Prince Harry (b. 1984)• —- In 1995, Camilla and Andrew divorced, and the following year, Charles and Diana divorced. Camilla was in a relationship with Charles before, during and after their former marriages. The relationship became highly publicised in the media and attracted worldwide scrutiny• —- In 2005, Charles married Camilla, as the future Supreme Governor of the Church of England, the prospect of him marrying a divorcée was seen as controversial, but with the consent of the Queen, the government, and the Church of England, the couple were able to wed• —-

A post shared by European Royalty (@theeuropeanroyalty) on Apr 12, 2018 at 1:01am PDT