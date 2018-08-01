Estas imágenes serían la prueba de que Justin Bieber se casó en secreto
Nuevas fotografías han desatado el rumor de una boda secreta.
El repentino compromiso de Justin Bieber con la modelo Hailey Baldwin ha revolucionado los medios en las últimas semanas. Tras una reconciliación la pareja decidió dar el gran paso. Ahora, unas fotografías despiertan rumores de una boda secreta.
Las imágenes publicadas recientemente alimentan la especulación de que Justin y Hailey ya serían marido y mujer.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Los enamorados no han dejado de proclamar su amor y el impresionante anillo de compromiso que Justin le dio a su novia hizo noticia.
Pero esta semana la novia de Justin ha sido visto paseando por las calles de Nueva York sin el mencionado accesorio, el cual ha sustituido por otro anillo en forma de alianza.
Don't Panic, But Hailey Baldwin Seems to Have Replaced Her Engagement Ring with a Wedding Band https://t.co/0GbJr4x2Qd pic.twitter.com/DJzAWzxpaV
— Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) July 31, 2018
Los medios han enloquecido con la imagen y comienzan a especular sobre una supuesta boda secreta. La velocidad del romance hace pensar que la pareja no quiso esperar más para vivir su vida de casados.
Los más importantes portales de entretenimiento han iniciado una persecución para lograr la exclusiva, mientras tanto a Bieber se le ha visto sin usar ningún anillo que sirva como prueba de su supuesto matrimonio.
Por el momento se sabe que la pareja ha estado visitando constantemente la iglesia a la que pertenece el cantante para hablar con un pastor.